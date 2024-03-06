A woman gave social media a close look at her daughter's long, thick, natural hair and shared tips on how to grow it

In the TikTok video, the lady revealed her child's go-to product that she uses to grow and thicken her hair

Social media users thanked the mother for sharing the valuable clip, while others gushed over the girl's hair

A proud mom took to social media to showcase her baby girl's long natural hair, which left peeps in awe.

A South African mom unveiled her baby girl's natural long hair and plugged peeps with hair products in a TikTok video. Image:@user.naomi4

Source: TikTok

Woman shows off daughter's hair

The footage posted by @user.naomi4 on the video platform has gathered 412K views, along with thousands of likes and many comments. The woman unveiled her daughter's gorgeous hair, and people were left in awe. She also plugged ladies with the hair product that her child uses for her hair growth in her caption, saying:

"My baby girl’s natural hair Sofn’free n’pretty-Relaxer for girls."

Watch the video below:

People react to the woman's clip

Social media users loved the lady's video as they rushed to her comment section

Ella said:

"Please, where can I get the gene products for hair."

Pabi Tessia Maine added:

"I used to have this hair ko primary, then before it happened."

Nolwazi wrote:

"Imagine she gets a silk press yoh I would run errands the whole day."

Nolwazi gushed over the woman's daughter's hair, saying:

"Such beautiful hair! please make sure she gets trims to keep split ends at bay!"

Girl, that afro simply said:

"Now that is some hair!!"

Woman shares affordable hair products for growth and volume

Briefly News previously reported on one woman who plugged online users with hair products under R100, which left Mzansi ladies rejoying in the comments.

The young lady posted a TikTok clip displaying her beautiful natural hair. The clip shared by @leagomashapa on the video platform has gathered over 499.7K viewers, thousands of likes and many comments. The stunner expressed in her clip that she uses three hair growth products under R100 to grow and thicken her hair.

