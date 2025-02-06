The Economic Freedom Fighters president Julius Malema distanced the party from the MK Party

Friction between the two parties existed since the EFF's former deputy president Floyd Shivambu left the EFF to join the MKP

Other EFF members left the party for the official opposition and Malema said the party wants nothing to do with them

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, cabinet reshuffles, the State of the Nation Address, Parliament and Parliamentary committees, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Julius Malema dissed the MK Party. Images: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images and Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president Julus Malema wants as much distance between his party and the official opposition the MK Parrty as possible.

What's the beef with the MKP?

According to TimeLIVE, Malema said he no longer attends derby matches because he does not want to run into MK Party members. He also said he asked MK Party members not to attend the funerals of EFF members. He indirectly referred to them as clowns when he said MKP members are regularly found in the presidential suite where there are a lot of clowns.

What you need to know about the EFF and MKP

The EFF and the MK Party, along with other political parties joined the Progressive Caucus after the 2024 general elections

An exodus of EFF members began with Floyd Shivambu announcing his departure to join the MK Party

More members including former Public Protector Busi Mkhwebane joined the MK Party after defecting from the EFF

Julius Malema is no fan of the MK Party. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans react

Netizens commenting on TimesLIVE's Facebook page roasted the EFF.

David Namadingo said:

"There is no political logic for the EFF to continue working with the MK, the party that tried to kill and destroy the EFF."

Solomzi Matrose said:

"He knows that once the EFF joins the MK, uBabawill dismiss Malema and he will need to go back to the ANC."

Masandi Magwaza said:

"Up until today I don't know if Malema is a right or leftist. He's always chasing money and power. He works with anyone who offers him power."

Bongile Pa Qadi said:

"He will be left with his kids and wife in that party because he wants control. He doesn't take other people's ideas."

Lucky Nkuna said:

"He's jealous that KZN voted for the number one thief Zuma."

