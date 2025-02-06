The Minister of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Maropene Ramakgopa and the leader of the Democratic Alliance John Steenhuisen allegedly struck a deal

The two reportedly agreed to amend section 33 of the National Health Insurance Act for the benefit of medical aids

The presidency denied that it was aware of the deal, and the Minister of Health Aaron Motsoaledi denied knowing anything

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, cabinet reshuffles, the State of the Nation Address, Parliament and Parliamentary committees, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Khumbuszo Ntshavheni and Aaron Motsoaledi denied knowing anything about an NHI deal with the DA. Images: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The Presidency and the Minister of Health Dr AAron Motsoaledi denied that they knew an alleged deal the Democratic Alliance (DA) struck with the Minister of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Maropene Ramokgopa to amend section 33 of the National Health Insurance Act.

What deal was struck?

According to Eyewitness News, the DA's president John Steenhuisen allegedly agreed with Ramokgopa to amend Section 33 of the NHI Act, which prohibited medical aid from covering the services offered by the NHI. The Minister in the Presidency Khyumbudzo Ntshavheni said she was not aware of the deal.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The Minister of Health spoke to journalist Clement Manyathela who tweeted on his @TheRealClement X account that he too knew nothing about the deal.

Read the X tweet here:

What you need to know about the NHI Act

Aaron Motsoaledi denied knowledge of a secret deal. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans comment

Netizens had various views on the alleged deal.

PapaKgosi said:

"SC Sikhakhane one said that it's like the right hand doesn't know what the left hand is doing."

Deer asked:

"Do these ministers speak to each other?"

Construction Mafia said:

"Now we wait for Mbalula to say "People like Aaron who are against the GNU must toe the line or join other political parties.""

Frank said:

"They will send Mbalula to condemn minister Aaron Motsoaledi."

Carlos said:

"Lies to distract. The DA is sinking."

SA not convinced of government's NHI roll-out

In a related article, Briefly News reported that South Africans were not convinced that the government would successfully roll the NHI out. Then health minister Joe Phaahla said the government would roll the NHI out in four years.

Phaahla said the first phase will be to establish an institution to oversee the scheme and the second rollout will be nationwide. South Africans were not convinced that the government would succeed.

Source: Briefly News