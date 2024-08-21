Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie pledged that he would build more sports facilities in underprivileged areas

He spoke during a debate in Parliament after an EFF MP asked him about what he's going to do about transformation in the sports sector

South Africans were in full support of his intention to build more sporting facilities in underprivileged communities

Gayton Mckenzie said more sports grounds are on the way. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

PARLIAMENT—The minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton Mckenzie, promised more sports facilities for rugby, cricket, and other sporting codes.

McKenzie promises to build more sports facilities

TimesLIVE reported that McKenzie spoke during a Recent Parliamentary debate. Economic Freedom fighter MP Thapelo Mogale asked how he plans to tackle transformation in the rugby and cricket sports sectors.

McKenzie responded that what is more important is ensuring these underprivileged communities have equal access to facilities, enabling them to hone their skills from a young age. He said equality of access is the challenge. He added that he had begun talks to build sports facilities within accessible distance from schools.

South African salute McKenzie

Netizens on Facebook clapped for the minister for his intention to build more sports facilities.

Nathi Dee Sibiya said:

"Great move. We need more people playing all the sports to have a bigger pool from which to select the best talent."

Agnesw Willemse said:

"Please accommodate and include our chess players also."

Port Ramo Makwakwa said:

"Good move. This might be the solution to crime and drug abuse, as young people will be off the streets. Can we also allocate funds for the security measures and maintenance of those facilities, especially in the kasi?"

Moses Xokiyane was impressed.

"Good move."

Gayton McKenzie to unearth athletic talent in rural areas

While on the promises McKenzie made, Briefly News reported that he promised to find and support athletes in rural areas.

He spoke after South African athletes returned from the Olympics with six medals. He said he would ensure they get adequate financial support.

