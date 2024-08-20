The Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie has accepted comedian Davi Kau's apology

Kau previously tried to roast McKenzie on X and accused him of not supporting comedians, to which McKenzie responded curtly

South Africans applauded McKenzie massively and praised him for accepting the apology and handling it with grace

There's no bad blood between David Kau and Gayton McKenzie. Images: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — Gayton McKenzie showed no bad blood between him and comedian David Kau when he accepted his humble apology.

Gayton embraces David Kau's contrition

@GaytonMcK responded to David Kau's apology tweet. In the tweet, Kau admitted he could have used a better approach when asking McKenzie to support stand-up comedians since he was appointed minister.

McKenzie appreciated Kau's apology after he clapped back at the comedian's comments.

"Thanks for apologising. I have the utmost love and respect for you and your craft. I'm excited about the changes that we will bring about with the help of people like you who have passion and compassion for comedians. Apology accepted wholeheartedly. Let's make magic," he said.

View the tweet here:

South Africans in love with Gayton

Netizens were in awe of McKenzie and showered him with compliments.

Vumkani Dlamini said:

"Gayton, my Gayton. True leader."

Master said:

"If you forgive him, we will also forgive him, my lord."

Lt Colonel said:

"Lord GaytonMcK showing leadership 101."

Thapelo said:

"Lord Gayton is so humble. That's the leadership we need."

Mbhape said;

"This is what we call maturity and brotherhood, unlike the supreme leader of a cult who doesn't apologise or accept apologies."

Van said:

"This is why I love Minister McKenzie. So gracious."

