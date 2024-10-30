Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Reneilwe Letsholonyane has revealed how life was under three different coaches during his time at Naturena

The man affectionately known as Yeye played under Stuart Baxter, Muhsin Ertugral and Vladimir Vermezović at Chiefs from 2008 to 2016

Local football fans praised Yeye on social media, calling the 42-year-old a living legend of local football

Reneilwe Letsholonyane, a Kaizer Chiefs legend, described the differences between the three coaches he had at Naturena from 2008 to 2016.

During his time at the Soweto giants, Letsholonyane, aka Yeye, scored 22 goals while playing under Stuart Baxter, Muhsin Ertugral, and Vladimir Vermezović.

A Kaizer Chiefs legend was a big fan of former Amakhosi coaches Mushin Ertugral and Stuart Baxter. Image: Lefty Shivambu and Steve Haag/Gallo Images.

The 42-year-old said he learnt different things from the coaches, while his most successful period came under Baxter when he won four major titles.

Reneilwe Letsholonyane had different experiences at Kaizer Chiefs

Watch Yeye speak about Chiefs' former coaches in the video below:

According to the YouTube podcast SportBeat, Yeye, a former AmaZulu FC reserve team coach, did not rate Vermezovic highly.

Yeye said:

“The three seasons under Stuart, we played on transition, which is counter-attack football. It stands out because we won two league titles. [Under Vermezovic] It was a military-style type of training session. For some people, he was more of a strong guy who believed in more hard work; it was just wrong. Coach Muhsin repackaged my career on how to do certain things.”

Fans admire Yeye

Local football fans called Yeye a local legend on social media and said they appreciated the words from the former South Africa u20 coaching consultant.

MikeMortonTalksFootball admires Yeye:

“What a legend Yeye is!!”

Mudavhi respects the former player:

“So good to hear and see from him.”

Lumanyanogoba3811 has fond memories:

“What a player, hardly had a bad game.”

Samsonmoketla7462 was a big fan:

“I almost left Buccaneers to Chiefs just for him, box to box, never pulling from a tackle, Beyonce with the pass, and skilful. Complete player."

kingSimba440 highly rates the player:

“Woza woza! What a legend.”

