A Kaizer Chiefs Legend Opens Up About Former Amakhosi Coaches
- Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Reneilwe Letsholonyane has revealed how life was under three different coaches during his time at Naturena
- The man affectionately known as Yeye played under Stuart Baxter, Muhsin Ertugral and Vladimir Vermezović at Chiefs from 2008 to 2016
- Local football fans praised Yeye on social media, calling the 42-year-old a living legend of local football
Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Briefly News. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here: https://corp.briefly.co.za/ai-in-action-workshop
Reneilwe Letsholonyane, a Kaizer Chiefs legend, described the differences between the three coaches he had at Naturena from 2008 to 2016.
During his time at the Soweto giants, Letsholonyane, aka Yeye, scored 22 goals while playing under Stuart Baxter, Muhsin Ertugral, and Vladimir Vermezović.
The 42-year-old said he learnt different things from the coaches, while his most successful period came under Baxter when he won four major titles.
Reneilwe Letsholonyane had different experiences at Kaizer Chiefs
Watch Yeye speak about Chiefs' former coaches in the video below:
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
According to the YouTube podcast SportBeat, Yeye, a former AmaZulu FC reserve team coach, did not rate Vermezovic highly.
Yeye said:
“The three seasons under Stuart, we played on transition, which is counter-attack football. It stands out because we won two league titles. [Under Vermezovic] It was a military-style type of training session. For some people, he was more of a strong guy who believed in more hard work; it was just wrong. Coach Muhsin repackaged my career on how to do certain things.”
Fans admire Yeye
Local football fans called Yeye a local legend on social media and said they appreciated the words from the former South Africa u20 coaching consultant.
MikeMortonTalksFootball admires Yeye:
“What a legend Yeye is!!”
Mudavhi respects the former player:
“So good to hear and see from him.”
Lumanyanogoba3811 has fond memories:
“What a player, hardly had a bad game.”
Samsonmoketla7462 was a big fan:
“I almost left Buccaneers to Chiefs just for him, box to box, never pulling from a tackle, Beyonce with the pass, and skilful. Complete player."
kingSimba440 highly rates the player:
“Woza woza! What a legend.”
Nasreddine Nabi will have an improved transfer budget at Kaizer Chiefs
As Briefly News reported, Kaizer Chiefs will provide coach Nasreddine Nabi with an improved transfer budget for the January transfer window.
While the club has started the season well, the Soweto giants are keen to add a striker and winger to their squad.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Junior Bester (Editor) Junior Bester is the current Entertainment (Sports) Writer at Briefly News. He achieved a ND:Journalism at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology in 2012. He worked for Independent Newspapers from 2011 till 2022 covering news, sport, business and entertainment for titles such as Weekend Argus, Cape Argus, Daily Voice and Northern News. Junior passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. He joined Briefly News in 2024. You can reach him at junior.bester@briefly.co.za