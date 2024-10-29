Gavin Hunt praised Kaizer Chiefs' transfer business after the Soweto club brought in defenders Inacio Miguel and Rushwin Dortley

The SuperSport United coach said Chiefs' tactician Nasreddine Nabi has done a good job, while he admitted that he is a fan of Dortley

Local football fans said on social media that Hunt has ulterior motives, while others praised the PSL-winning coach

Four-time PSL winning coach Gavin Hunt said Kaizer Chiefs have impressed him after the addition of defenders Rushwin Dortley and Inacio Miguel.

The SuperSport United coach praised his Chiefs counterpart Nasreddine Nabi, saying the Tunisian has added quality to his squad.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi haas added quality to his squad said SuperSport United tactician Gavin Hunt. Image: SuperSportFC.

Source: Twitter

Hunt, who orchestrated a 1-0 victory over the Soweto giants on Saturday, 26 October 2024, said Nabi had exceeded expectations at Amakhosi since his arrival at the club.

Gavin Hunt is a fan of Rushwin Dortley

Hunt speaks about Chiefs in the tweet below:

According to Goal.com, Hunt is a fan of R6 million-rated Dortley, whom he tried to sign when he coached Chiefs in 2020.

Hunt said:

"He has done a great job; I don't think they could have gone worse than last year, let's be honest. I mean, we tried to sign Dortley. I tried to sign him three years ago; he's the best left-side centre-back in South Africa. He's fantastic."

Fans question Hunt's motives

Local football fans said on social media that Hunt has ulterior motives regarding his praise for Chiefs.

Kwazi Thokozani Mgaga praised Hunt:

"Best coach in South Africa, Gavin Hunt."

LovingIT thinks Hunt has an ulterior motive:

"Unfortunately, that's not how to submit your CV."

Moses Molife says Hunt is being nice:

"Console the Soweto faithful after beating them."

Amuluks Ndhuku backed Hunt:

"Keep up the good work."

Nabi Wale Khosi disagrees with Hunt:

"Dortley makes lots of mistakes at the back; he even costs the national team."

