Winger Vincent Pule has backed SuperSport United to beat Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday, 26 October 2024

SuperSport has struggled this season, with only one victory in five matches, while they recently suffered a 4-0 defeat to Amakhosi in the Carling Cup

Local football fans backed Pule on social media, while some felt SuperSport would suffer another defeat

Vincent Pule believes SuperSport United can turn their fortunes around by beating Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday, 26 October 2024.

The Pretoria side has not had a good start to the season after being beaten by Amakhosi 4-0 in the Calrling Knockout Cup and only picking up four points from the opening five matches.

SuperSport United winger Vincent Pule backed his side to get three points against Kaizer Chiefs. Image: pule.45.

Source: Instagram

Ahead of the match against Chiefs, SuperSport signed striker Abubeker Nassir, who will look to improve their performances in front of goal after only scoring one goal in the PSL so far.

Vincent Pule is confident

Pule speaks about the upcoming match against Chiefs in the tweet below:

According to KickOff, the former Orlando Pirates star said the Pretoria side could turn things around.

Pule said:

"The most important thing is to redeem ourselves. This game we have to start the game better, create more chances and make sure we convert those chances. We will get there."

Fans predict the worst for SuperSport

While Pule drew some praise from fans on social media, most supporters felt SuperSport would continue to struggle.

Thapelo Listener backed Chiefs to win:

"Chivaviro was firing blanks in our last game with them. We could've beaten them 7 - 0. This time, he will score a hat trick."

Mashiza Beanaldo Mkhunjini hopes for the best for Pule:

"I pray for him to get a goal and assist!!!"

Asalepele Mnini Tangane says Chiefs will cruise to victory:

"We will hammer SuperSport again with a very good scoreline."

Thabo Chesalokile backs Pule:

"You have our full support, Mashonisa."

Dee Crocodile says SuperSport needs a change:

"SuperSport won't go anywhere with Hunt this season; he's outdated."

SuperSport United distanced themselves from a free-agent star

As Briefly News reported, SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt said they could not afford to sign former Kaizer Chiefs star Keagan Dolly.

Since leaving Chiefs as a free agent at the end of the season, Dolly has been training with SuperSport in the hopes of earning a contract at the PSL club.

