SuperSport United Looks To Bounce Back Against Kaizer Chiefs
- Winger Vincent Pule has backed SuperSport United to beat Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday, 26 October 2024
- SuperSport has struggled this season, with only one victory in five matches, while they recently suffered a 4-0 defeat to Amakhosi in the Carling Cup
- Local football fans backed Pule on social media, while some felt SuperSport would suffer another defeat
Vincent Pule believes SuperSport United can turn their fortunes around by beating Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday, 26 October 2024.
The Pretoria side has not had a good start to the season after being beaten by Amakhosi 4-0 in the Calrling Knockout Cup and only picking up four points from the opening five matches.
Ahead of the match against Chiefs, SuperSport signed striker Abubeker Nassir, who will look to improve their performances in front of goal after only scoring one goal in the PSL so far.
Vincent Pule is confident
Pule speaks about the upcoming match against Chiefs in the tweet below:
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
According to KickOff, the former Orlando Pirates star said the Pretoria side could turn things around.
Pule said:
"The most important thing is to redeem ourselves. This game we have to start the game better, create more chances and make sure we convert those chances. We will get there."
Fans predict the worst for SuperSport
While Pule drew some praise from fans on social media, most supporters felt SuperSport would continue to struggle.
Thapelo Listener backed Chiefs to win:
"Chivaviro was firing blanks in our last game with them. We could've beaten them 7 - 0. This time, he will score a hat trick."
Mashiza Beanaldo Mkhunjini hopes for the best for Pule:
"I pray for him to get a goal and assist!!!"
Asalepele Mnini Tangane says Chiefs will cruise to victory:
"We will hammer SuperSport again with a very good scoreline."
Thabo Chesalokile backs Pule:
"You have our full support, Mashonisa."
Dee Crocodile says SuperSport needs a change:
"SuperSport won't go anywhere with Hunt this season; he's outdated."
SuperSport United distanced themselves from a free-agent star
As Briefly News reported, SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt said they could not afford to sign former Kaizer Chiefs star Keagan Dolly.
Since leaving Chiefs as a free agent at the end of the season, Dolly has been training with SuperSport in the hopes of earning a contract at the PSL club.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Junior Bester (Editor) Junior Bester is the current Entertainment (Sports) Writer at Briefly News. He achieved a ND:Journalism at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology in 2012. He worked for Independent Newspapers from 2011 till 2022 covering news, sport, business and entertainment for titles such as Weekend Argus, Cape Argus, Daily Voice and Northern News. Junior passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. He joined Briefly News in 2024. You can reach him at junior.bester@briefly.co.za