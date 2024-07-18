Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie Mthombeni celebrated three years of traditional marriage with a sweet Instagram post

Social media users congratulated the couple, praising Dr Musa's affectionate captions

Many followers expressed admiration for their loving relationship and heartwarming public displays of affection

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Mthombeni are celebrating another milestone in their beautiful marriage. The stars recently marked three years since being traditionally married.

Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie Mthombeni celebrated their anniversary with a sweet post. Image: @drmusamthombeni

Source: Instagram

Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie celebrate major milestone

Our national couple, Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie Mthombeni, have traditionally been married for three years. The stars always making headlines for their display of affection on social media marked the day with a sweet post.

Taking to his Instagram page, Dr Musa, who is undeniably the king of captions, posted pictures from the special day and wrote:

"Another week, another anniversary of something. Today marks 3 years of traditional marriage. On this day, a traditional angel was born."

Mzansi congratulates Mr and Mrs Mthombeni on their anniversary

Social media users flooded Dr Musa's timeline with heartwarming comments. Many wished the lovely couple well.

@sincerely.kai wrote:

"To be loved in this way though May your influence rub off on your SA bretherens for my, and all of our sisters sake. Amen."

@designer_boka_empire said:

"I live for your captions and how you loudly and truly love your wife♥️♥️♥️♥️"

@carolkgwete added:

"Listen, I don’t know about you guys, but Musa’s captions are always better than the pictures themselves . Happy anniversary makoti❤️"

@thabzkobz commented:

"This is beautiful, loving her out loud."

Dr Musa Mthombeni teases wife Liesl’s overspending in hilarious video

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Dr Musa Mthombeni lost his cool after seeing the pillows his wife, Liesl, bought!

In another episode of hilarious tiffs between Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl, the doctor was nearly rushed to the emergency room after seeing the pillows his wife bought. Taking to his Instagram page, Musa took a video of Liesl unpacking @HOME pillows after her trip from the mall, which the doctor was convinced cost an arm and a leg after seeing how they were packaged.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News