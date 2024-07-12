Dr Musa Mthombeni Teases Wife Liesl’s Overspending in Hilarious Video: “Will I See Another Country”
- Dr Musa Mthombeni recently teased his wife, Liesl's overspending in a hilarious video
- The doctor went ballistic after seeing the new pillows his wife bought, convinced that they cost an arm and a leg
- Mzansi is in stitches over Musa's reaction and his sweet bond with his gorgeous wife
Not Dr Musa Mthombeni losing his cool after seeing the pillows his wife, Liesl bought!
Dr Musa Mthombeni drags his wife
In another episode of hilarious tiffs between Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl, the doctor was nearly rushed to the emergency room after seeing the pillows his wife bought.
Taking to his Instagram page, Musa took a video of Liesl unpacking @HOME pillows after her trip from the mall, which the doctor was convinced cost an arm and a leg after seeing how they were packaged.
During his hilarious rant, he asked Liesl how he was going to thrive financially when she kept setting him back:
"How am I supposed to compete with my friends from Europe when you're doing this to me financially? Will I ever get to see another country again?"
Shortly after, Twitter (X) user MDN News shared another video of the doctor apologising to his wife after discovering that the pillows weren't as expensive as he thought:
Mzansi reacts to Dr Musa's hilarious videos
Netizens were in stitches at Musa's reaction to the pillows, while others admired the joys of married life:
Tokyo_Trev admitted:
"Mina, I just want to get married."
ZeeRight said:
"Men that actually want to be husbands >>>."
Nonny_Mpata gushed over the doctor:
"He really loves being her husband; what a man."
Sbuja wrote:
"I want this relationship so bad."
Cmbulele_Mag posted:
"People are just angry and sad that they don't have this kind of happiness in their relationships. That's why they're hating on Musa plus that annoying "Make a baby" issue they keep dragging him about."
Dr Musa Mthombeni marks marriage milestone
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Dr Musa Mthombeni celebrating a milestone with his wife, Liesl.
The doctor penned another sweet yet hilarious captions dedicated to his lady and looked forward to many more milestones with her.
Source: Briefly News
