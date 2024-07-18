Thembinkosi Mthembu celebrated his birthday this week on Wednesday, 17 July 2024

Fans of the former Shaka iLembe actor were in doubt when he shared his age, claiming that he is making himself younger

Many people gathered to wish the talented actor a happy birthday, and they wished him well in his acting career

South African actor Thembinkosi Mthembu was the latest celebrity to celebrate his birthday. The star turned a year older on Wednesday, 17 July.

Thembinkosi Mthembu was accused of using his soccer age to appear younger. Image: @thembinkosi_mthembu

Source: Instagram

Thembinkosi celebrates birthday

Former Showmax's Adulting star, Thembinkosi Mthembu, shared three images from a photo shoot to mark his birthday.

The star revealed that he had entered the third floor and turned 30 years old, making Thembinkosi a 1994 baby.

"Big 30! Thank you!" he exclaimed.

Mzansi in disbelief over Mthembu's age

The talented Shaka iLembe actor shocked his supporters with his age reveal. Many people gathered to celebrate the talented actor on his birthday, wishing him the best in his acting career.

However, many are accusing him of lying about his age.

@SizweDhlomo said:

"I didn’t realise dude was this young."

ginatheguest said:

"We are officially the same age!! Finally!! Happy birthday my friend."

reatlegile said:

"Only turning 30 now? I'm here thinking you are atleast 35.. happy birthday."

emily kope exclaimed:

"A usually don't crush on Gents younger than me mara, MTHEMBU O NKETSISA DIPHOSO. Happy Birthday, Thembinkosi. Welcome to the Dirty 30s."

mkhwarelaphathu joked:

"They are saying that is your soccer age."

TshepoTC11 shared:

"Yoh 30 hayi that’s his football age. In real life the man is 38."

MakiMarish added:

"The born frees are the ultimate 1994 Tintswalo's. This one was eating Nestum from birth. Dude was born post apartheid."

