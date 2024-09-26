Natasha Thahane celebrated her 29th birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post, sharing a Bible verse and cute throwback pictures

Fans and industry colleagues, including Zandile Khumalo, Minnie Dlamini, and SK Khoza, filled her timeline with touching birthday tributes

Thahane expressed gratitude for another year of growth, prayer, and love, reflecting on God's grace

Blood & Water actress Natasha Thahane celebrated another trip around the sun with a heartwarming post on her page. The star also shared some cute throwback pictures.

Natasha Thahane marked her birthday with a heartfelt post. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images and by Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Natasha Thahane celebrates her birthday

Halala! Natasha Thahane marked her 29th birthday with a heartfelt social media post. Taking to her Instagram page, the mother of one shared a motivating caption and a scripture from the Bible.

She also shared cute throwback pictures and some current photos to show how much she has emotions. The post read:

"Another year of learning to pray, to love, and to feel God’s Grace. Happy Birthday To Me 🤍🎂 Proverbs 9:11."

Natasha Thahane's fans celebrate her birthday

The actress' timeline was filled with touching birthday tributes from her fans, followers, industry colleagues, and guests, including Zandile Khumalo, Minnie Dlamini, and SK Khoza.

@zandie_khumalo_gumede said:

"Happy born day my sweetheart ujehova akugcine futhi akwandisele🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎁🎁🎁🎁🎁💝💝💝🍾🍾🍾🍾🥂🥂🥂"

@minniedlamini wrote:

"Happy birthday my angel face."

@iamzintleyekelo added:

"Happy birthday twin sis. I love you so much ❤️"

@skcoza commented:

"Happy birthday famo 🎂🥳🎉🎊🎈"

@nativechild.co added:

"Agh man little you hasn't changed 1 bit. From super adorable to gorogeus 😍❤️ Happy birthday my love 😍❤️"

@alletaneziwe said:

"Ncooo pariza nje🤣🤣❣️ happy birthday 🎊🎊🥳🎂 I hope you did enjoy 🙌God bless you more nana🎈"

@claudy_jr_junior wrote:

"More life my Friend GOD BLESS YOU ALWAYS ❤️🙌"

Thando Thabethe celebrates Rami Chuene's birthday

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Thando Thabethe poured her heart out in a touching birthday post for fellow actress Rami Chuene. The star shared pictures from their day out alongside a sweet caption.

Thando Thabethe recently gave Rami Chuene her flowers while she could still smell them. The actresses, who have been in the industry for years, have formed a close relationship over time.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News