Maroon 5 is set to make their debut in South Africa by headlining the Calabash Festival, alongside Meduza, Ava Max, and Keane

Organizers announced the highly anticipated event on Twitter, emphasizing the star-studded lineup, including South African talents Will Linley and Lloyiso

Maroon 5's keyboardist, PJ Morton highlighted the musical connection between the US and Africa, particularly South Africa's rich musical influence

Award-winning American band Maroon 5 is coming to South Africa for the first time and fans can't wait. The band will be headlining the Calabash Festival, supported by Meduza, Ava Max and Keane.

Maroon 5 will be headlining the Calabash Festival in Cape Town and Johannesburg early next year. Image: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Airbnb

Source: Getty Images

Maroon 5 coming to Calabash Festival SA

South Africans are in for a treat with good music. The country's music lovers will finally get to watch one of the most popular bands of our time, the Maroon 5 performing live.

Taking to Twitter, organisers of the event Big Concerts shared a post reminding Mzansi about the upcoming star-studded shows in Cape Town and Johannesburg. The post read:

"South Africa’s biggest summer concert is here ☀️ Headlined by chart-topping Grammy Award-winning pop-rock royalty @maroon5."

Additional performances will feature renowned British band Keane, the dance music sensation Meduza, the pop star Ava Max, and local South African talents Will Linley and Lloyiso. The excitement surrounding Calabash South Africa is reaching its peak, ensuring an unforgettable and magnificent event.

The line-up also has South Africa-born singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Will Linley and SAMA nominee Lloyiso, with his soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics.

Briefly News previously spoke to the Maroon 5 keyboardist PJ Morton who said he was excited to be coming to Mzansi to perform. Morton who is also a singer and songwriter believes there is a connection between South African and American music. He also added that the band has been getting ready for their show.

"No matter where we are we try to make sure that we are tight and on top of it and we always like to bring a lot of energy so we have been playing throughout the year and we have been getting in shape already and getting ready for South Africa.

"There is a connection between the US and Africa in general. I’m from New Orleans and I think there’s even more of a connection with the music. A lot of the reason we started Jazz was because of the African influence.

"I haven’t been to SA before but I just feel like there is a part of me there that I haven’t experienced. I love the music and it has inspired me a lot. I am just hoping to make the connection and learn more about myself."

Maroon 5 fans can't wait for the show

Social media users are excited about the stars coming to Mzansi. Many said they want to attend the Calabash Music Festival.

@TSHWA_RY said:

" Adam is coming."

