A Mpumalanga couple got a new home, and the real estate agent celebrated with them

The beautiful agent took pictures with them and ceremoniously removed the 'For sale' signs

Netizens, however, were more attracted to the gorgeous real estate agent and complimented how great she looked

A real estate who sold a house inadvertently got men focusing more on her than her sale. Image: @busi_malaza

A couple from Witbank in Mpumalanga celebrated their new home with their stunning real estate agent, who was as excited as they were!

Netizens were more excited to see the gorgeous real estate agent who drove men to the comment section.

The new home is stunning, and the new homeowners could not contain the excitement.

Real estate agent charms Mzansi with her beauty

The beautiful real estate agent, @busi_malaza, shared her client's new home on her TikTok account. Busi Malaza is a real estate agent operating in Witbank in Mpumalanga.

The gorgeous Busi rocked up by the new homeowner's front door, painted her face with a lovely smile and knocked. When the new homeowner opened the door, he smiled and excitedly hugged Busi.

Busi was accompanied by her colleagues, who waved 'sold' signs as they danced to celebrate the new home.

IOL revealed that young homeowners are increasingly buying homes in areas like Weltevreden Park in Roodepoort and Midrand, which are becoming more popular among millennials.

The statistics also revealed that a fair percentage of homeowners nationwide are young people between 25 and 35.

Watch the video here:

South Africans gush over real agent's beauty

Netizens rushed to the comment section to congratulate the new homeowners and to try their luck with the real estate agent

Molwedi Rams said:

“Bro couldn’t wait for that waistline hug, lol. Congratulations on the new home. Lovely staff.”

Bongani Masilela commented:

“One of the most disciplined guys in our neighbourhood. Asbonge Mfewthu bro.”

Samborela1 was in love with Busi.

“If I buy the house, can you wait for me when I knock at 7 am just to show me the whole house?”

Dr Mathebula cried.

“I need a room to rent.”

Mfundom_Mabuza remarked:

“My crush Busi.”

