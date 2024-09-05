“Didn’t Tell the Family”: Woman Surprises Household With Newborn, SA Loves It

A young mother discharged from hospital surprised her family with her newborn baby

The woman showed how her family members reacted to seeing the little bundle of joy

Social media users loved the viral video and took to the post's comment section with positivity

Great surprises, whether big or small, have a way of bringing unexpected joy and excitement. In one case, a new mother amazed her family by leaving the hospital and surprising them with the precious arrival of her newborn.

A surprising bundle of joy

Felicity Mbele, who uses the handle @kayise_mbele on TikTok, uploaded a video on the app showing her loved ones' reactions to the new member of the family.

The woman wrote in her caption:

"POV: My newborn and I got discharged, and I didn't tell the family we are coming back."

The video then shows a young man enthusiastically opening the gate for Felicity as she drives into her driveway. Excited family members inside the house greeted the baby with love and hugs.

Watch the adorable video below:

Mzansi loves the family's reaction

Hundreds of online community members rushed to the comment section to express how beautiful they found the family's reaction to the woman's surprise. Others shared similar stories which touched hearts.

@carmogelo spoke about one of the family members, writing:

"It's the guy opening the gate for me. He is so happy he can't even contain it."

@phuthaiza shared their story in the comments:

"After my twin sister gave birth, I kept giving everyone five minutes with the baby and asking him back. I was and still am obsessed with my nephew."

@sbabulimnguni told people online:

"Having a newborn in the house is so therapeutic."

@mrs_mooo said of the sweet moment:

"They are all happy to see the baby and happy you brought the baby home. This is beautiful to watch."

@thobile_thothozana happily told people in the comments:

"The excitement is priceless."

@milca247 shared with the online community:

"I found my dad recleaning my room, and they all stayed there in my room, didn't want to leave. My family is a blessing, I swear."

