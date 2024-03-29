DJ Arch Jnr recently stunned netizens after he showed off his alleged new Polo GTI

The young DJ, who has also been working on new music, previewed an unknown song that has social media buzzing

Arch's hard work seems to have paid off, and Mzansi showered him with praise for his new wheels

DJ Arch Jnr showed off his rumoured new car, a Polo GTI. Images: djarchjnr

Source: Instagram

DJ Arch Jnr is said to have bought himself a new car and fans are loving it! The "world's youngest DJ" flaunted his new Polo GTI and his rumoured girlfriend, and Mzansi showed him love for staying consistent.

DJ Arch Jnr flaunts new Polo GTI

It appears that the once-famous kid DJ, Arch Jnr, is still doing pretty well for himself after fans got to see his new wheels.

Having broken into the music industry at just three years old and winning South Africa's Got Talent, 11-year-old Oratilwe AJ Hlongwane is still as popular as ever after bagging a nod at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards alongside fellow kidfluencers.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Taking to his Instagram page, the young DJ showed off his new Polo GTI while playing an unknown song rumoured to be his next hit.

Not only that, but Arch Jnr also appears to have a girlfriend, whom he often posts on his Instagram page and recently collaborated with on his new single, JNR7:

Mzansi shows love to DJ Arch Jnr

Netizens are amazed at how well Arch Jnr is doing for himself and showed some love:

ldah_nunu_nkuna said:

"The song is nice and hectic!"

djtop9 hyped Arch Jnr up:

"Biggest boys!"

lil_nas.boo_ asked:

"How old is the boy?"

dj_wara_uyasjaivisa_24_7 showed love to Arch:

"Proud of you, bro."

paulspenser_ posted:

"The greatest!"

simplychioma7 was happy for the DJ:

"You are doing well; I'm proud of you."

Mzansi reacts to Cassper Nyovest's new car

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to fans spotting Cassper Nyovest's new car on the highway.

The post received mixed reactions from netizens, where some praised Mufasa while others commented on the car's price tag despite it being an unattractive vehicle.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News