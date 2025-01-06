The South African media personality Sizwe Dhlomo recently reacted to the incident that happened to Naledi Aphiwe

In a video reshared by Sizwe, Naledi Aphiwe is seen booted off stage by her team after netizens threw bottles at her

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the video of Naledi Aphiwe

The Kaya 959 radio presenter Sizwe Dhlomo found himself again trending on social media as he weighed in on a recent saga involving the KZN-born singer Naledi Aphiwe.

Recently, the media personality went on social media and reacted to the video of Naledi Aphiwe being booted off stage by fans and followers after she allegedly disrespected Gatsheni whilst he was performing.

Sizwe said:

"What now? What happened?"

Netizens react to the post

Many netizens responded to Sizwe Dhlomo's question regarding the video of Naledi Aphiwe being booted off stage. Here's what they had to say:

@Thapz__ wrote:

"She disrespected uGatsheni and expected a warm welcome."

@WonderMahlobo commented:

"She went on stage and removed Gatsheni while he was performing and the people lost it."

@SiyabongaN30631 said:

"From what we saw in the video, it was as if the girl entered the stage while another singer was playing, who is a favourite of the people, so people can take that well. I think the matter is left to the stage manager and the DJ... I hope the child is not seriously hurt physically or emotionally. We do not recommend this."

@SmilinGeorge_SA replied:

"On TikTok, Gatsheni said he was done performing, and people kept asking for me...The event manager let the next artist in as scheduled, and they got crazy.

@TsMbokazi responded:

"Even if it's your time, you wait till the artist on stage finishes. Don't cut off other artists' music and play yours."

