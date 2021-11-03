A tweep took to sharing an image of what appears to be a warning to customers to stock up on booze

It follows a well-known retailer putting up the supposed recommendation in one of its liquor stores

However, with no official statements or news reports, the notice merely appears to be an advertising stunt

Mzansi has been thrown into panic mode on social media as an apparent lockdown warning at a liquor store makes the rounds.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on 1 October that the country would move to adjusted Covid-19 alert Level 1 of the national lockdown, which has been in effect since March 2020.

A popular retailer has put up a lockdown suggestion at one of its liquor stores. Image: @Mkhathini_03.

Among many others, this has seen strict regulations around the sale and consumption of alcohol enforced.

There has been no official statement from the Presidency or news reports citing a potential adjustment to the current lockdown, making the notice appear as nothing more than a clever advertising gimmick.

"Guys," @Mkhathini_03 simply captioned the tweet.

The post garnered huge traction as other social media users jumped in on the conversation, with the tweet subsequently attracting well over 7 000 likes.

Mixed reactions to supposed lockdown notice

Briefly News takes a look at the reactions to the post below.

@mysprtualsafri wrote:

"I am so happy I don't drink spirits/ alcohol of any kind! Only one spirit working in me."

@SwizzyDanroe said:

"S'phila as soon as possible manje yoo."

@Waltersonboy added:

"Pressing the panic button to make money."

@20Haywhy observed:

"But we ain't going back to level 5."

Mzansi in dismay over video of people partying past curfew

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that in a viral video clip, South African partygoers are seen getting a smack from police officers who seemingly had to ensure the tavern or pub is closed on time.

According to the clip, it seems the owner or the revellers didn’t obey the rules or laws as per operating hours.

One can see partygoers enjoying themselves but it seems they overstayed their welcome at a club and the men in blue had to come in to ensure they leave the premises.

The police didn’t just allow them to leave in peace but gave them a few lashes. According to coronavirus pandemic laws, a curfew is enforced and taverns or liquor outlets should not operate beyond 11 pm.

It’s a funny video that was posted by Tyrion Targaryen, who says the incident happened in Bloemfontein this past weekend.

He wrote:

“This happened in Bloemfontein yesterday apparently.”

Source: Briefly.co.za