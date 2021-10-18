South African social media users are in dismay as they look at a video of police beating partygoers in Bloemfontein

According to Tyrion Targryn, the incident happened in Bloemfontein where partygoers can be seen getting a smack from police officers as they enforced curfew regulations

Many social media users feel the police were brutal and didn’t operate according to the law because that is private property and not a tavern

In a viral video clip, South African partygoers are seen getting a smack from police officers who seemingly had to ensure the tavern or pub is closed on time. According to the clip, it seems the owner or the revellers didn’t obey the rules or laws as per operating hours.

One can see partygoers enjoying themselves but it seems they overstayed their welcome at a club and the men in blue had to come in to ensure they leave the premises. However, the police didn’t just allow them to leave in peace but they had to give them a few lashes.

According to coronavirus pandemic laws, a curfew is enforced and taverns or liquor outlets should not operate beyond 11pm. It’s a funny video that was posted by Tyrion Targaryn, who says the incident happened in Bloemfontein this past weekend. He wrote:

“This happened in Bloemfontein yesterday apparently.”

South Africans are reacting to a video of police beating people.

Source: Twitter

@Tinkzillii said:

“But this is private property - curfew doesn’t apply here. What’s next, they will come to my house and tell me to sleep after 12?.”

@Ruthles061 said:

“Not all those partygoers live there so it against curfew for them to be out after 12. Only for those who live on the property, curfew does not apply. I'm not sure about the cops having the right to beat them bec they are to supposed to arrest them only”

@KeagileMokwena said:

“Are we allowed to swear at cops? I would just start swearing & want to fight back.”

@Xolani21 said:

“I also wouldn't allow this to happen to me, yeah kick us out but not whip me.”

@Thjegainacc said:

“They were gonna say "sir please lower the music" These guys are just against blacks.”

Cops attacked after trying to shut down an unlicensed liquor outlet in Muldersdrift

“Ngcono ngibhoshwe because either way I was gonna wind up in jail for throwing hands because ain’t no damn way.”

@Azania_Magwala said:

“I think it's better if they got arrested and charged for breaking lockdown curfew.”

@iamntane_ said:

“Is law enforcement allowed to hit people? this looks like assault.”

Cops Attacked after trying to shut down an unlicensed liquor outlet in Muldersdrift

In a previous article, Briefly News posted that South African police were attacked when they tried to confiscate liquor from an unlicensed liquor outlet in Muldersdrift.

The suspect running the establishment will be charged with contravening the Gauteng Liquor Board legislation for trading in liquor without a licence. The suspect will also be charged with contravening the Disaster Management Act for selling alcohol after 11pm.

When the police arrived, patrons allegedly attacked the two officers and torched their vehicle.

Source: Briefly.co.za