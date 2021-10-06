Briefly News recently asked its readers what are their reasons to refrain from the mjolo pandemic

South Africans are now responding to the tough question and there are various reasons why local saffas decided to abstain from the matters of the heart

Many people are giving reasons such as they love too much and some say there is no love anymore while others revealed they have a crush on overseas people

From having a crush on an overseas potential lover to not having faith in love, many South Africans are sharing their reasons why they are not in a relationship. Briefly News social media decided on coming up with an interesting quiz and many peeps are heeding the call to comment.

Some South Africans say they are in love with overseas people while some argue they have no energy to focus on relationships because it’s not worth it anymore.

Briefly News headed to Facebook to find out why many in Mzansi decided to remain single and we select a few reactions. The website wrote:

“Why are you still single?”

The post reads:

@Noko Mashala said:

“I've gotten used to my independence I can't stand when a man tells me what to do it just drains me.”

@Bianca Mphana said:

“Please don't start atimini I just feel cold when I hear the word mjolo.”

@Lebogang Ramollo said:

“I'm single coz I love too hard, pamper too much and most men don't appreciate good women... They are used to being mistreated.”

@Mpilo Lushaba said:

“After a 10-year relationship breaks up, I decided to take a break and work on myself.”

@Bongiwe Dlamini said:

“I've decided to wait for the right one instead of accepting every guy that comes my way. My mom always says "indoda ezokuthanda iyacelwa kuNkulunkulu.”

@Chad Farmer said:

“They don't want to be born again guys.”

@Tasha Hendricks said:

“Cause my crush lives in America that's why.”

@Vicintia Madidibula said:

"Because I attract married men."

@Thokozile Mdluli said:

Source: Briefly.co.za