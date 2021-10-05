South Africans are sharing their reactions and options if social media or the internet can shut down permanently

Briefly News posed this million-dollar question to the readers via social media and there are various answers to the burning issue

Many people feel they can go back to normal lives and some say they can’t survive with the internet while some say they can spend time in church

In the wake of the social media outage experienced by many social media users all over the world, South Africans share their options should it happen permanently.

Scores of locals prefer to go to church and some people argue that the mobile phones they use cannot shut down and they can still access the social networking sites. Briefly News posted a short quiz on Facebook, asking the readers what they could do if Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram could crash permanently.

We select a few reactions from the question as posted to the online community. Briefly News wrote:

“What would you do if all social media platforms shut down permanently?”

Mzansi shares different reactions to the internet shutdown. image: @ThandiTobias-Poloko, KamoheloNkobo, SoniaLilly/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The post reads:

@Thandi Tobias-Poloko said:

“Go to church.”

@Absdalom Maoneka said:

“We will stick to alcohol then at least it doesn't disappoint, it gives so much happiness, makes you speak good English and you will be promising people jobs.”

@Candy Mminele said:

“We will live peacefully like before they were introduced.”

@Lillian Sonia Lilly said:

“Maybe my mind Will start thinking sane and clean phela right now I can't use my brain. I am depending on social media too much.”

@Kamohelo Nkobo said:

“I still have my 3310 Nokia nothing shuts down there.”

@Lindile Ndamase said:

“Sit down with my gang and do face to face and do what's new mzala.”

@Stella Banda said:

“Will just restart my handset and everything will go back to normal.”

@Matsebo Nollz said:

“We will suffer very much because some of us do many things we do through social media.”

Source: Briefly.co.za