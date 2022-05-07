Top 30 best black anime characters of all time | What are their best features?

Anime as a genre has millions of fans across the world. However, a section of viewers gets thrilled by watching black anime characters. There is something about dark-skinned anime persona that makes them stand out. Their gleaming skin tones and personality aside, the characters are too good not to watch.

The best black people in anime have both major and minor roles. Enthusiastic viewers will tell you that you do not need to take the spotlight to be good. The roles these personalities are given get to define their personalities and make anime watchers love them more.

Best black anime characters of all time

Who is the best black anime character? Nessa From Pokemon is one of the best black personalities. Even though they had a sketchy history, the last few decades have introduced some of the most iconic and strong personas. According to Wall Paper Speed, here are the best characters:

1. Nessa from Pokémon

If you watch Pokémon, you know that Nessa is a queen. Everything about her is magical. Her skin is darker than everyone's, and she glows. Her height and skinny body make her visible too.

She looks stunning with her glistering blue eyes and hair half blue and half black dyed. Nessa is one of the many best black anime characters.

2. Carole Stanley from Carole & Tuesday

Carole Stanley will take up anything to survive. She does unusual jobs and does not mind with who she interacts. Her love for music is admirable. Carole Stanley does not have it easy, especially since she is an orphan.

3. Kilik Rung from Soul Eater

Kilik Rung is one character that you can easily fall in love with. He is cool and is always rocking a white shirt with baggy jeans. Rung's black frame and square eyes pop up too.

This African teen is the person you need for a friend as he is always ready to stand up to those that matter. Kilik is among the cute black anime characters.

4. Jet Black from Cowboy Bebop

Jet Black is a middle-aged man from the anime Cowboy Bebop, and a loved and hated character in equal measure. He is sometimes difficult to deal with and egoistical. He is also known as Black Dog, a name he got thanks to his big-headed personality.

One good thing about Jet is that once he sets his mind to something, he never lets go. He makes criminals hide and goes further to get them from their concealment places.

5. Killer Bee from Naruto Shippuden

Killer Bee is bigheaded. The persona is full of himself and can be annoying at times. However, one trait about him is his energy. He is always active and can take up anything. Power appeals to him and is advantageous to his character except when his ego becomes unmanageable.

6. Andrew Gilbert Mills from Sword Art Online

Andrew Gilbert Mills is one of the oldest black anime personalities. The kind-hearted and generous man was a merchant who owned a shop in Algada. His wardrobe is made of dress pants and a white button-down shirt with an apron tied around his waist. His other name is Agil.

7. Coffee from Cowboy Bebop

Coffee is elegant. Her style alone will make you fall in love with her character. Features that stand out from Coffee are her puffy afro hair, stunning skin tone, and slim body.

8. Afro Samurai from Afro Samurai

Afro Samurai is the main cast in Afro Samurai. One of his favourite features is the introverted character that makes him calm and collected even amidst disorder. Afro is the friend you need when your life is chaotic.

9. Kaname Tosen from Bleach

The former captain of the 9th division of the soul department is an interesting character. He is blind by birth and gets things done. Kaname is of black ethnicity and has hair tied in braids. His typical look consists of a black shinigami dress with a purple belt at the waist, where he naturally tugs his sword.

10. Canary from Hunter x Hunter

Hunter X Hunter should be on your watch list if you enjoy black animes. In Hunter, we have Canary, an excellent character. Her lovely light green eyes, dark red hair, and dark eyebrows make her stand out. The young girl understands loyalty and is entirely devoted to the Zoldyck family.

11. James Ironside from Blood+

James Ironside is your regular black character in any anime. His thick lips and buzz cut hairstyle get him going. James is from a humble background and learned how to play his cards early after the death of his mother. James makes the cut for favourite male black anime characters.

12. Katara from Avatar: The Last Airbender

Katara is a passionate water bender. Her sense of humour is fulfilling, and her skin is flawless. If you love beautiful dark-skinned girls, Katara should be among your favourites. She is another of the great female black anime characters. Along with her brother, she accompanies the main character Ang and learns about water bending.

13. April from Darker than Blac

April is an interesting character. She creates hurricanes and indulges in alcohol past the average limit. She is not among the major personalities, which gets her overshadowed by other characters.

Despite not being visible much, her impact can be felt. Her beautiful sky blue hair complements her personality and skills.

14. Prince Soma from Black Butler

Prince Soma came to England to look for his childhood maid. His dark skin is beautiful, but his juvenile traits are a turn-off. A spoilt kid like Prince Soma got to have something unique about him. His purple hair with visible bangs stands out. He is always rocking gold earrings and a necklace along with some bangles.

15. Princess Allura from Voltron

The princess of Arus is another top black anime character. She is a member of the Voltron force. She has made it her duty to be a pilot of Blue Lion. Allura's metallic blue suit is appealing and suits her responsibilities.

16. Jet from Avatar: The Last Airbender

The Last Airbender is among the most popular animes, and Jet is one character that viewers of this anime adore. Jet lost his parents while he was still young, which helped build his character. As a young leader of Freedom Fighters, Jet went above and beyond to show how determination and focus can be liberating.

17. Villetta Nu from Code Geass

Villetta Nu is tall and has glowing dark skin and blue hair. Her loyalty is A1, and she is up for anything that the emperor or her superiors want. Michiko is, however, not friendly if you get in her bad books.

18. Umiko Ahagon from New Game!

Umiko Ahagon is petite and fairly tall. Her straight purple hair and big shiny blue eyes make her stand out from her peers. Umiko is the person you would want to have as a workmate. She has a job at the Eagle Jumper, and her main role is being the chief of the programming team.

19. Mr Popo from Dragon Ball Z

Mr Popo is hard to miss in this anime. Creepy eyes, pointy ears, no nose, and missing teeth. He is the only black man in Dragon Ball Z, making him more visible and interesting. Everyone loves Mr Popo's magic carpet. It enables him to travel to any place in the world, whenever he pleases.

20. Brock from Pokémon

Pokémon has many notable black characters, and Brock is one of them. The gorgeous dark-skinned, tall boy who was formerly a Pokémon trainer has lovely eyes, which appear to be closed most of the time. Brock wears straight dark grey pants, an orange shirt, and a green waist jacket.

21. Edward from Cowboy Bebop

Edward is the leading persona in Cowboy Bebop. She is an awesome hacker and also goes by the alias Radical Edward. For a leading character, the creators of Cowboy Bebop did a fantastic job. Everything from her wild walking style, strange appearance, and unique personality make Edward the best character in the anime.

22. Choi Mochimazzi from Tamako Market

Dark-skinned anime characters like Choi Mochimazzi are a sight to behold. Her haircut is one for the books. She is one of the prettiest personalities in Tamako Market and one of the most adorable. The 15-year-old teen has a round face, big wandering eyes, dark brown skin and a stylish look.

23. Casca from Berserk

This beautiful persona has dark skin, thick eyebrows, and hair pointing in random directions. Casca's hair is distinct. Her thick brown dress is also stunning and complements her style.

One of the best things about Casca is her personality. She is hardworking and determined. Casca's effort moved her from being a peasant to being a respectable leader.

24. Kaz Kaan from Neo Yokio

Kaz Kaan's peculiar looks are incredible. His pink hair blends perfectly with his dark skin tone. Kaz Kaan is a demon slayer and looks slightly different from his relatives. He likes it when he wears formal clothing. His favourite look is a dark blue blazer with yellow buttons.

25. Darui from Naruto Shippuden

Darui is an accomplished Shinobi and outlandish swordsman who has supreme stamina. Darui has a dark complexion and abundant hair like many black anime characters. Another of his eminent features is his lazy talking style, which ironically makes him more noticeable.

26. Claudia LaSalle from Macross

Macross viewers rate Claudia highly. She is a graceful black female bridge officer who is loyal. Her persona is charming and easily lovable. She is known for her distinct red short hair that matches her dark complexion.

27. A (Fourth Raikage) from Naruto Shippuden

The fourth raikage and the only son of the previous raikage, aka the third raikage is another notable in Naruto and among black anime characters. He has clear dark skin with a blonde-white beard and hair pushed back by the marked headband.

28. Nils Yajima from Gundam Build Fighters

Not many supporting personalities get to be labelled as the best. It is, however, different for Nils Yajima. The Gundam Build Fighters persona is loved for his quiet personality. Nils started as a preteen and enjoys anything science. His white lab coat and red tie are a trademark for him.

29. Michiko Malandro from Michiko to Hatchin

Lovers of all black anime characters have Michiko to Hatchin to enjoy. In the anime, there is a persona, Michiko Malandro. The 27-year-old Afro-Latina Brazilian is eye-catchy. She knows how to dress and appeals to everyone's gaze.

30. Miyuki Ayukawa from Basquash

Miyuki Ayukawa is another non-main persona that is loved by many. The supporting character from Basquash is a dark-skinned girl with dark hair, often tied in twin tails with a light pink ribbon tied around them. Her pink glowy eyes are the best match for the colourful outfits she always has on.

You do not need to be conscious of ethnicity or race to enjoy following the stories of black anime characters. More often than not, the personalities are pleasing to follow. The conversations and catchphrases by these personalities make them even cooler.

