Crip Mac's net worth and biography: All about the rapper

Crip Mac, a rising talent in the American rap scene, is no stranger to the spotlight. Known for his music, he frequently finds himself at the centre of controversy. As his fame grows, so does the curiosity surrounding Crip Mac's net worth.

Crip Mac enjoying successful moments. Photos: @cripmac_ (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Crip Mac is not just a rapper but also a social media influencer and successful businessman. His journey, deeply rooted in gang culture, has significantly shaped his rise to fame and contributed to his growing net worth.

Profile summary

Name Trevor Hurd Nickname Crip Mac Place of birth Los Angeles, California Date of birth February 20, 1993 Age 31 years (as of August 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Occupation Rapper, Entertainer, YouTuber Nationality American Mother Crystal Hurd Brother Messiah Sister Heavyn Ethnicity African American Hair colour Black Height 6 feet, 1 inch (185 cm) Net worth Between $1- $2 million Social media Tik Tok Instagram X (Twitter)

Crip Mac's net worth

According to Watcher Guru, the rapper's net worth is between $1 million and $2 million. His income primarily comes from music sales, endorsements, and various business ventures.

Crip Mac’s merchandise and clothing line

After reaching worldwide recognition as a musician, he released a clothing line known as Crip Mac Apparel, which also increases his worth. As of August 2024, the Classic Crip Mac Crew Neck T-Shirt and the Unisex Classic Pullover Hoodie were priced at $55.55 each.

To give some context about how the Los Angeles native feels about clothes, in an interview with Say Cheese in February 2022, he explained how he never wears the same shirt twice, he stated:

"I buy a pack of new blue shirts, every day... I buy like ten of them and I keep them fresh. I don’t wear them twice."

Rapper Crip Mac in December 2023. Photos: @cripmac_ (modified by author)

Source: Original

Which cars does Crip Mac drive?

As a fervent enthusiast of formidable automobiles, he recently acquired an orange Dodge Challenger. According to Edmunds, the vehicle would cost between $31,100 - $76,590. In the YouTube video, he also revealed that he had owned five trucks in the past two years.

How old is Crip Mac?

The rapper was born on February 20, 1993, in Los Angeles, California. As of August 2024, he is 31 years old. His zodiac sign is Pisces.

Crip Mac's real name, parents, and siblings

At birth, the rapper was named Trevor Hurd. His mother, Crystal Hurd, has appeared in a few films discussing various subjects, including family dynamics and Crip Mac's forehead tattoo.

Rapper Crip's tattoo on his forehead. Photos: @cripmac_ (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The West Coast rapper has a distinctive forehead tattoo that reads 'Hoovah Killa.' While many are curious about its meaning, he has chosen to keep it private.

Who is Crip Mac's father?

Stacy Brookshire is reportedly his father. He has been involved in a heated dispute with his alleged son and has expressed a desire to confront him.

According to Vlad TV, the man recently appeared on a podcast and challenged Crip Mac to a duel. He also denied claims that he was a deadbeat father:

"My whole thing is this, man, my son called me out. Whatever happened in the past, that's the past...He called me out for a fight [and] I said, 'If you really don't want me to be your daddy no more, beat me. That's all I'm saying."

The Los Angeles-born entertainer has two siblings: a younger brother, Messiah the Great, and a sister, Heavyn. Messiah the Great is also a YouTuber.

Who is Crip Mac's wife?

The rapper is not married. As of the most recent information, he was dating Lupe, but they have not tied the knot. According to sources, their breakup was brought on by personal issues.

In recent interviews, Crip Mac discussed his relationship with Baby Cakes. In addition, he was seeing Tanea Wallace, better known as Mac Doll.

Does Crip Mac have a child?

According to sources on Instagram, he reportedly revealed in 2023 that he was expecting a daughter, Cuhlani. She was born around May 2024, but no additional details about her are available.

Rapper Crip and his daughter. Photos: @cripmac_ (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Crip Mac's criminal history

He has been in and out of jail several times, reflecting his involvement in gang violence and incarceration. Since 2014, he has faced multiple arrests, including firearms charges and other felonies. According to Medium, his criminal record includes:

October 20, 2014: Transportation of a controlled substance.

Transportation of a controlled substance. August 12, 2015: Grand theft.

Grand theft. November 8, 2017: Attempted second-degree armed robbery.

Attempted second-degree armed robbery. October 12, 2021: Arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm. July 27, 2022: Another arrest for similar charges.

Is Crip Mac in jail?

Crip is currently detained awaiting trial; his next hearing is scheduled for December 11, 2024. According to California defence lawyer Curtis Briggs, the famous rapper may spend up to ten years in jail if found guilty of the gun accusations.

Rapper Crip is being detained for trial. Photos: @cripmac_ (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

In a video in 2021, Crip Mac opened up about his struggle with schizophrenia. He has been open about his personal struggles. This disclosure increased his vulnerability and sparked important discussions about mental health.

A plea for compassionate justice and support

Crip's case has attracted plenty of attention, brought out by a petition called "HELP! NOT PRISON," urging the courts to consider his mental health condition rather than merely his past offences. This plea for justice stresses that the rapper is not a criminal but a person battling a serious mental health condition.

Additionally, a GoFundMe campaign has raised over $50,000 (as of August 2024) to secure him a competent lawyer and support his family. These initiatives are part of a larger movement in the justice system to address mental health concerns with greater compassion and efficacy.

Frequently asked questions

Crip Mac's life and career have sparked many questions, from his rise in the rap scene to his personal struggles and achievements. Here are some of the most frequently asked questions about the rapper.

Who is Crip Mac? He is a Los Angeles-based rapper who has gained notoriety both for his music and his involvement in gang culture.

He is a Los Angeles-based rapper who has gained notoriety both for his music and his involvement in gang culture. Is Crip Mac a boxer? He has not been reported to box professionally. However, as Essentially Sports reveals, he has engaged in boxing matches. These were street rivalries.

He has not been reported to box professionally. However, as Essentially Sports reveals, he has engaged in boxing matches. These were street rivalries. What is his nationality? American.

American. What is Crip Mac's height? 6 feet 1 inch.

6 feet 1 inch. Where is Crip Mac from? Los Angeles, California.

Crip Mac is well-known for his charitable work and community service. With his great net worth, he supports educational initiatives for disadvantaged children, actively participates in philanthropic activities, and donates to food banks and shelters in the area.

READ ALSO: Fetty Wap's release date: Why he is in prison and when he will get out

Briefly published an article about Fetty Wap's release date. By the mid-2010s, the rapper, born Willie Junior Maxwell II, was one of the best in the genre. Then, drug trafficking and a few other offences destroyed his career. Learn more about when Fetty Wap's release date is and what happened.

Source: Briefly News