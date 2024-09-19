The best G-rated movies on Disney Plus for kids and families

In a world where family-friendly entertainment is more critical than ever, Disney+ stands out as a treasure trove of G-rated movies. These films offer wholesome storytelling that captivates everybody. Discover some of the best G-rated movies on Disney Plus that will ensure every family movie night is filled with laughter and heartwarming moments.

G-rated movies on Disney+ offer an exceptional opportunity for families to bond over quality entertainment.

With a commitment to providing content parents can trust, Disney+ has curated an impressive collection of G-rated movies that promise to entertain and inspire. Whether revisiting childhood favourites or introducing them to the next generation, these G-rated movies on Disney+ create a magical viewing experience that brings families together.

Top 10 G-rated movies on Disney Plus

Disney Plus features a variety of G-rated movies suitable for viewing by people of all ages, as seen below. Credible sources such as Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb greatly influenced the rankings of these movies.

Movie name Ratings (IMDb) Lion King 8.5/10 Finding Nemo 8.2/10 Ratatouille 8.1/10 Aladdin 8.0/10 Beauty and the Beast 8.0/10 The Little Mermaid 7.6/10 Frozen 7.4/10 Cinderella 7.3/10 Cars 7.2/10 Elemental 7.0/10

1. Lion King (1994)

The Lion King is a 1994 American animated musical coming-of-age drama film.

IMDb ratings : 8.5/10

: 8.5/10 Running time : 1 hour 28 minutes

: 1 hour 28 minutes Directors: Roger Allers, Rob Minkoff

The Lion King is one of the best G-rated movies on Disney Plus. Set in the African Savanna, the film follows Simba, a lion prince who must overcome tragedy and reclaim his position as the jungle king.

Did you know Frank Welker provided all the lion roars? As per IMDb, not a single recording of an actual lion roaring was used because the producers wanted specific sounding roars for each lion.

2. Finding Nemo (2003)

Finding Nemo is one of the best-selling DVD title of all time.

IMDb rating : 8.2/10

: 8.2/10 Runtime: 1 hour 44 minutes

1 hour 44 minutes Director: Andrew Stanton, Lee Unkrich

Finding Nemo is one of the good family movies on Disney Plus. In this movie, Nemo, a young clown fish, is kidnapped by divers. Marlin, Nemo's father, teams up with Dory, a forgetful fish, and embarks on a journey to retrieve and bring him home.

3. Ratatouille (2007)

Ratatouille is the second Pixar film to be scored by Michael Giacchino after The Incredibles.

IMDb rating : 8.1/10

: 8.1/10 Runtime: 1 hour 51 minutes

1 hour 51 minutes Director: Brad Bird, Jan Pinkava

Ratatouille's plot follows a young rat, Remy, who can cook and dreams of becoming a famous French chef, which is against his family's wishes. The Disney character crosses paths with his culinary hero, Auguste Gusteau, who is one of Paris' finest restaurants. The duo creates an extraordinary comedy tale that warms the hearts of fans.

4. Aladdin (1992)

Aladdin is based on the Arabic folktale "Aladdin" from One Thousand and One Nights.

IMDb rating : 8/10

: 8/10 Running time : 1 hour 30 minutes

: 1 hour 30 minutes Directors: Ron Clements and John Musker

Aladdin is a poor street urchin who steals food from the marketplace. He meets a young girl who happens to be Princess Jasmine.

Alongside a power-hungry Grand Vizier, Aladdin vies for a magic lamp that has the power to make their deepest wishes come true. He uses the magic lamp received from the Genie (voiced by Robin Williams) to become a prince and win Jasmine's heart.

5. Beauty and the Beast (1991)

Beauty and the Beast was the second film, after The Rescuers Down Under, produced using CAPS (Computer Animation Production System).

IMDb rating : 8.0/10

: 8.0/10 Running time : 1 hour 24 minutes

: 1 hour 24 minutes Directors: Gary Trousdale and Kirk Wise

Beauty and the Beast is one of the most beloved kids' movies on Disney Plus. The movie is about a cursed prince and a strong-willed girl named Belle. Beast is determined to regain his humanity by winning Belle's love. It is one of Disney's best love stories.

6. The Little Mermaid (1989)

The Little Mermaid is the last Walt Disney Animation Studios feature film to use the traditional hand-painted cel method of animation.

IMDb ratings : 7.6/10

: 7.6/10 Running time : 1 hour 23 minutes

: 1 hour 23 minutes Directors: Ron Clements and John Musker

The Little Mermaid tells the story of a teenage mermaid princess named Ariel, who dreams of becoming human and falls in love with a human prince named Eric.

Despite being forbidden by her controlling father, Ariel visits the surface and eventually falls in love with a human prince. Determined to win the human prince, she strikes a deal with Ursula, the sea witch, to become human for three days.

7. Frozen (2013)

Frozen is one of the highest-grossing films in North America.

IMDb ratings: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Running time: 1 hour 42 minutes

1 hour 42 minutes Directors: Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee

Frozen is a fun-filled, animated, G-rated Disney movie about love, family, and friendship. It is about Princess Anna's mission to find her long-lost sister, Princess Elsa, whose icy powers have trapped the kingdom of Arendelle in a never-ending winter.

8. Cinderella (1950)

Cinderella is a folk tale with thousands of variants that are told throughout the world.

IMDb ratings : 7.3/10

: 7.3/10 Running time : 1 hour 14 minutes

: 1 hour 14 minutes Directors: Clyde Geronimi, Wilfred Jackson, and Hamilton Luske

The fairy movie follows the life of Cinderella, who faces mistreatment from her stepmother and stepsisters. Her cruel mother also forbids her from attending a royal ball. Luckily, she gets help from her fairy godmother and two lovable mice, Gus and Jaq, and eventually attends the royal ball, catching the prince's attention.

9. Cars (2006)

Cars is set in a world populated entirely by anthropomorphic vehicles.

IMDb rating : 7.2/10

: 7.2/10 Runtime : 1 hour 57 minutes

: 1 hour 57 minutes Director: John Lasseter, Joe Ranft

Cars movie series is one of the greatest G-rated Disney movies for toddlers because it features brilliant colours, humour, and unusual animation that young children will enjoy.

It follows Lightning McQueen, a bold yet inexperienced racecar who finds himself unexpectedly trapped in the deserted town of Radiator Springs. During this unexpected turn of events, he develops new acquaintances that shape his personality.

10. Elemental (2023)

The film is based on director Peter Sohn's life with his parents immigrating to the USA from Korea.

IMDb ratings : 7.0/10

: 7.0/10 Running time: 1 hour 41 minutes

1 hour 41 minutes Directors: Peter Sohn

Elemental centres around Ember and Wade as they embark on an adventurous journey to a city where fire, water, land, and air residents live together. Despite being two completely different people, they are about to discover how much they are alike.

Did you know Pixar had to upgrade and buy more computers for Elemental? IMDB states there are over 151,000 cores for this film in three large rooms on the Pixar campus. For perspective, Toy Story (1995) had 294 cores, Monsters, Inc. (2001) had 672 cores, and Finding Nemo (2003) had 923 cores. This is a massive amount of computing power.

How do you filter G-rated movies on Disney Plus?

To filter G-rated movies on Disney Plus, follow a simple step-by-step procedure below:

Step 1: Log into your account on the official Disney+ website here.

Log into your account on the official Disney+ website here. Step 2: Choose edit profiles.

Choose edit profiles. Step 3: Create a kid profile by simply Selecting Add Profile and adding a new image and profile name for the new profile.

Create a kid profile by simply Selecting Add Profile and adding a new image and profile name for the new profile. Step 4: Adjust content ratings by choosing G-rated content. This restricts the content to G-rated movies, ensuring only family-friendly films are displayed.

What does rated G mean on Disney Plus?

On Disney+, a G rating means the content suits General Audiences. It means that the movie content is appropriate for all audiences. Sources state that G-rated movies and shows on Disney+ have nothing that would offend parents for viewing by children.

What does M mean on Disney+?

M means Mature audience. Thus, a movie with an M rating only suits mature audiences.

G-rated movies on Disney Plus offer an exceptional opportunity for families to bond over quality entertainment. With a diverse selection that includes animated classics, heartwarming tales, and adventurous stories, the above selection ensures there is something for everyone to enjoy.

