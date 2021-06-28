Technological advancement has come with its advantages, such as creating opportunities to earn a living. Sweet Anita is one person who has used the platform to her advantage. She is an English Twitch Streamer, YouTuber, and Gamer. She started from scratch, and currently, she has a massive number of followers and fans. This article digs deeper into her personal life, career, age, net worth, and more.

How old is Sweet Anita? Anita was born on July 28, 1990. She is, therefore, 30 years as of 2021. Sweet is an exceptionally talented and interesting performer, which has made her famous globally, thanks to technological advancement. In addition, she is a mainstream Twitch Streamer. Read more about her full story below.

Sweet Anita's bio

Anita is a streamer and YouTube content creator. Also, she is famous for creating awareness and responses to questions about her Tourette syndrome that she has lived with from a young age. This article contains that and much more concerning her career, family, age, and much more.

Sweet Anita's early life

What ethnicity is Sweet Anita? She belongs to mixed ethnicity. She was brought up in England and holds British nationality. She was raised in East Anglia by a single mother before they relocated to Southwest England. Unfortunately, details about the father and siblings are not provided.

Sweet Anita's Twitch career

From a young age, she grew up having access to the internet. That opportunity and exposure led to her streaming on Twitch in 2018. Her initial streams consisted of gaming content, mostly Overwatch. Later that year, she had a huge fan base that Variety named her among the most sought after and influential people in video games.

Her hard work and dedication made her receive a nomination for her first major award at the 11th Shortly Awards for Twitch Streamer of the Year.

Nevertheless, her success never came without its challenges. In 2019, she experienced nasty harassment and abuse from an unidentified person. In September 2020, she released a YouTube video detailing her ordeal and the different experiences of fellow online personalities concerning stalking.

Nevertheless, the situation did not make her give up on her career. She is still doing what she loves best and continues impacting lives through her videos. In December 2020, she hosted VY Esports online gaming festival LuudoFest! Besides, she has worked closely with Tourettes Action, a UK-based charity organisation, hosting fundraisers to fund the organisation.

Sweet Anita Tourette's syndrome

What happened to Sweet Anita? At the age of 24, she was diagnosed with a rare form of Tourette's syndrome. This is a disorder of the nervous system, which causes people to make repetitive motions and sounds called tics. Sweet Anita's tics affected her education as she could not attend all classes. Sweet says her condition would have been contained had the doctor taken her symptoms seriously when she was just 13.

She recounts an embarrassing moment in one of her videos where she could not pronounce the word banana correctly. This was caused by her condition that would cause her throat to bleed from being activated so often. Sweet Anita banana clip went viral where she was finally overjoyed that she can finally say banana without triggering her Tourettes.

Relationship status

Is Sweet Anita single? She has not been seen with anyone, and therefore she is believed to be single. Besides, she is very conservative on info about her personal information. So, her past and present dating history is not known. Maybe she has dated someone in the past, but it was not made public. But going by her beauty and achievements in life, she is sure to attract many lovers.

Sweet Anita's net worth

She runs a successful career as a streamer on Twitch and as a YouTuber. Her YouTube channel has earned over 1.36 million subscribers. Similarly, she has gathered over 316,764 followers on her Twitter account, and her Twitch account has gained over 1.7 million followers. All this makes her earn money from multiple sources that include adverts from different companies. Her net worth is guesstimated to be between $1 Million – $5 Million.

Sweet Anita's sidemen

The Twitch star has roasts KSI and the Sidemen in the IRL Tinder game. The British YouTube group, The Sidemen, and social media star KSI have returned with another IRL Tinder challenge. Still, it is even more interesting after Anita joined in on the shenanigans. They make a formidable trio, and you need to see them in action.

Above is an inspiring bio of Sweet Anita, a celebrated British Twitch Star, YouTuber, and Gamer. She also plays Apex Legends and Overwatch regularly. Her contribution to creating awareness of the Tourettes condition is something that has earned her much fame. Her story is an inspiration to other online streamers that they can also use their videos to positively impact society.

