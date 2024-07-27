A young woman on TikTok showed people that she managed to finish her degree and was ready for her career

The woman posted a video showing people the bitter reality of the unemployment problem in South Africa

Many netizens were touched by the TikTok video showing how the university graduate's life changed after getting the qualification

A woman in a TikTok video showed people the reality of unemployment. The woman showed people that she was naively celebrating when she became a graduate.

A Bachelor of Education graduate posted a TikTok video of how her degree changed her life, and people were upset it looked bleak. Image: @xo20203

The Bachelor of Education holder should people how her life changed. The video of the woman's job struggle received over 100k likes.

SA graduate fails to find job

In a TikTok video, a woman @xo20203 showed people that she has not gotten a well-paying job, even with a degree. She showed that one minute, she was celebrating getting a degree, and the next, she had an odd job sweeping at a supermarket.

SA relates to unemployed graduate

Many people commented on the woman's video. Netizens shared encouraging messages saying she should keep applying. Many others said they would relate to her struggle with getting a job in her field of study.

ma Mtshali said:

"Thats me with my Criminology degree but working as a domestic worker,ngiyi maid guys🥺🥺life is unfair,"

Tumi_Joy could relate:

"Psychology degree. I am a restaurant manager!"

Mokone advised:

"You should leave the province and hand deliver your cv’s in schools outside KZN. You will get something within a week."

Millennium_Msomi complained:

"I have a Diploma in IT but working long hours in retail💔 it’s been 2 years since I completed my degree."

badmilk_za lamented:

"In South Africa our land."

Zodwa Khumalo was upset:

"Aibo bafethu hlanganiselani ingane uconnection. This is just heartbreaking."

Woman, 21, lands 6-figure job without a degree

Briefly News previously reported that a 21-year-old woman shared with the online community that she successfully landed a six-figure job opportunity without having a degree attached to her name.

The fortunate young woman, Amani Manaka, shared her story on TikTok.

Posting a few screenshots of her journey to employment, Amani first revealed that she could not return to her tertiary education studies to complete her degree. Not letting that hold her back, she applied for several jobs. However, she was unsuccessful.

