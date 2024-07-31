Man Shows Off His Humble Beginnings: "Still a Work in Progress But I'm Happy"
- This man displayed his new apartment, captioned, "New start, still a work in progress, but I'm happy with the progress. Tiny apartment❤️"
- The clip has inspired netizens, earning him praise and congratulations
- Comments like "So proud of you, stranger!🤭" and "Congratulations on your apartment 👏👏👏👏" reflect the positive reactions
This gent has started a new chapter in his life, and Mzansi is happy for him.
In a video posted by @ne_masina, he proudly showcased his new beginnings as he unpacked furniture in his new apartment.
The video captioned: "New start, still a work in progress, but I'm happy with the progress. Tiny apartment❤️" has resonated with netizens, garnering respect and support from Mzansi.
See the video on TikTok below:
The apartment slowly takes shape
As @ne_masina carefully arranges his new belongings, the modest apartment takes shape, symbolising a fresh start and a testament to hard work and determination.
His journey from humble beginnings to this new chapter in life inspires viewers and sparks a wave of positivity on social media.
Netizens are here for the finished tour
South Africans could not help but congratulate him and feel proud of him.
One comment by @sis_zim encapsulated the sentiment of many:
"So proud of you, stranger!🤭"
Another user, @Keneue🦋✨, added:
"Congratulations on your apartment 👏👏👏👏"
Pontsho also noted God was working in his life:
"🥰🥰look at God."
zanelekhanye177 said:
"What an inspiration ☺️"
Nomfundo said:
"Taking notes, I'm getting plates tomorrow."
HloniCharmaine praised the outcome:
"🔥It really looks like heaven damn🔥🔥"
Mrs H also commented:
"Peace 🙏"
Miss tee_Mvakali also gushed over the newly done space:
"Beautiful 🥰"
Masego echoed a lot of comments and gave full approval of the space:
"🔥🔥🔥🔥yasss"
