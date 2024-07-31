This man displayed his new apartment, captioned, "New start, still a work in progress, but I'm happy with the progress. Tiny apartment❤️"

The clip has inspired netizens, earning him praise and congratulations

Comments like "So proud of you, stranger!🤭" and "Congratulations on your apartment 👏👏👏👏" reflect the positive reactions

A man revealed his apartment makeover, from moving to a new apartment to a clean new setup, and netizens love how he put it together. Images: @ne_masina.

Source: TikTok

This gent has started a new chapter in his life, and Mzansi is happy for him.

In a video posted by @ne_masina, he proudly showcased his new beginnings as he unpacked furniture in his new apartment.

The video captioned: "New start, still a work in progress, but I'm happy with the progress. Tiny apartment❤️" has resonated with netizens, garnering respect and support from Mzansi.

See the video on TikTok below:

The apartment slowly takes shape

As @ne_masina carefully arranges his new belongings, the modest apartment takes shape, symbolising a fresh start and a testament to hard work and determination.

His journey from humble beginnings to this new chapter in life inspires viewers and sparks a wave of positivity on social media.

Netizens are here for the finished tour

South Africans could not help but congratulate him and feel proud of him.

One comment by @sis_zim encapsulated the sentiment of many:

"So proud of you, stranger!🤭"

Another user, @Keneue🦋✨, added:

"Congratulations on your apartment 👏👏👏👏"

Pontsho also noted God was working in his life:

"🥰🥰look at God."

zanelekhanye177 said:

"What an inspiration ☺️"

Nomfundo said:

"Taking notes, I'm getting plates tomorrow."

HloniCharmaine praised the outcome:

"🔥It really looks like heaven damn🔥🔥"

Mrs H also commented:

"Peace 🙏"

Miss tee_Mvakali also gushed over the newly done space:

"Beautiful 🥰"

Masego echoed a lot of comments and gave full approval of the space:

"🔥🔥🔥🔥yasss"

A woman shares a video of a charming and cheap apartment; Mzansi is impressed

Briefly News reported that a viral video showed a charming apartment for R2800 per month, drawing widespread admiration on social media. The footage highlights the apartment's cosy and stylish interior, featuring a welcoming atmosphere that has captured the attention of many on social media.

Users are captivated by the apartment’s appeal and question its location. Comments range from awe and delight to speculation about rental prices in different cities.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News