A TikTok creator revealed to people that her job at PEP wasn't what she expected. The woman admitted that she had anticipated a straightforward retail job.

The video of the woman reacting to her job expectations garnered over 25 000 likes. There were hundreds of comments, including some from retail workers who shared the same challenge in their workplaces.

South African PEP employees were surprised to receive written assignments

A woman who landed a job at PEP @mtiziozo posted that she was caught off guard by being given an assignment. In the clip, she believed that working part-time at PEP would be an easy job. Watch the video below to see her reaction:

TikTok viewers were amused by the PEP employee's unexpected academic workload

People find it interesting to see the various challenges faced by workers. Netizens in retail, including restaurants, admitted that they also receive written assignments.

user1858152030318 said:

"All pepkor stores do that, at shoecity we also have tasks and assignments."

Unam Mtiya, the creator:

"Hayisana they're boring."

balangprecious added:

"Truworths, ba mphile textbook."

Manjoh! replied:

"Brooh nami ngisebenza at Mugg & Bean but sibhala ama Tests njalo.[We write tests at Mug & Bean."

Cancel709 commented:

"I worked at KFC yoh every week they give you assignment. It was like im back to college,I thought I was just gonna fry chicken that's it khanti nex."

Vangile remarked:

"Me working for a bank and we do write assessments. Pass mark is 80%."

