The controversial Nota Baloyi once again had something to about the Thobeka Majozi and Cassper Nyovest drama

The music executive slammed the rapper's baby mama for airing Cassper Nyovest's dirty laundry on social media

Many flooded the comment section blasting Nota Baloyi for his statement, and some sided with him

Nota Baloyi blasted Cassper Nyovest's baby mama Thobeka Majozi. Image: @bexxdoesitbetter, @lavidanota

The drama never ends, as controversial music executive Nota Baloyi couldn't mind his business and jumped into the ongoing drama between the two stars, Cassper Nyovest and Thobeka Majozi.

Nota slams Thobeka for airing Cassper's dirty laundry

Social media has been buzzing ever since Thobeka Majozi revealed on social media that Cassper Nyovest cheated on her while she was with their son in the hospital with his now-wife Pulane Phoolo, who knew about her son's condition.

Recently, the controversial Nota Baloyi decided to slam Cassper Nyovest's baby mama, Thobeka Majozi, for airing the rapper's dirty laundry to the public on social media.

Nota wrote on his Twitter (X) page:

"Only a single mother can make a child being sick about her… It’s really none of our business. Nobody is calling your Dad out for things you won’t remember so why bring trauma to the internet that your child will grow up to hurt by? Spitting a man isn’t worth the lengths women go!"

See the post below:

Netizens react to Nota's statement

Shortly after the star posted his statement on social media, many netizens reacted to it. See some of the comments below:

@Brentubabam commented:

"You are not only a sick narcissist, but you have also lost morality and dignity to keep your relevance hopefully, you have a daughter one day, and she meets a man like you."

@LeonelTlhageng responded:

"Women are just toxic, and they support each other; they're victims and maybe even products of infidelity; that's why they behave like this. As for Bekx or whatever she is, nice to you...her little one will grow and see he was used as a weapon to bring his pops down, worse his condition."

@AbeeAbigail26 replied:

"Says a rapist. Allegedly. Thula wena no bubi."

@Tusani_Ngiba commented:

"I don't like to comment about other people's lives, but this thing of using kids on the internet doesn't go well with me. There is nothing we can do, though, so let it play out because what is done is done. I don't want to judge anyone; I have so many problems of my own."

@ElphusJayR questioned:

"Was she a single mother when her child was sick, or she was still with him?"

@tshapha_b wrote:

"ome women are just toxic, without admission."

