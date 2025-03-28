Rickelle Jones penned a heartfelt message to her baby daddy A-Reece who turned 28 on Thursday 27 March 2025

She posted never-before-seen pictures of her and A-Reece showing a playful side to the popular rapper

Fans and entertainment industry peers filled the comments with birthday wishes for A-Reece with some asking for new music

Rickelle Jones penned a sweet message to A-Reece as he turned 28. Image: rickelledoingthings

Nothing beats the feeling of being celebrated on the day you were born. Popular rapper A-Reece was recently celebrated by his long-term partner and the mother of his child Rickelle Jones.

Rickelle Jones celebrates A-Reece on his birthday

While the couple is known for keeping their personal life under the radar, the South African YouTuber took to her official Instagram account on Thursday 27 March to celebrate her baby daddy on his 28th birthday. Rickelle Jones penned a heartfelt message on her Instagram account.

She shared pictures that showed a never-before-seen side of A-Reece. In the pictures, she and A-Reece are making faces as she takes selfies in front of a red background. Rickelle Jones expressed her undying love for A-Reece. She described him as heaven sent and honoured him for being an amazing father to their daughter.

“God gave me you, A true life partner. Happy Birthday Papa (Baby B & I loving you until the end of time) ❤️💐. @theboydoingthings been doing things!”

A-Reece took to the comments and declared his love for his baby mama.

“I love u so much 💕💕,” A-Reece said.

Fans celebrate A-Reece's birthday

A-Reece’s fans and peers in the entertainment industry such as songstress Shekinah and model Thickleeyonce also filled the comments with well-wishes for the In His Image rapper on his birthday. Here are some of the comments:

vice___captain gushed:

“A good woman will change your life❤️”

Lyricaldeezy said:

“Happy birthday to the greatest rapper in Africa 🐍the boy really a hazard ⚠️ Brielle’s dad / shout out to the investors ❤️”

areece_everything said:

“Long live A-Reece the king 👑🐐❤️”

mimza_capalot commented:

“My favorite people 🥺. Happy birthday king.”

yo_slimee said:

“Happy birthday Papa Brielle, the goat, baby boy🙌 May God bless you with many more years❤️”

kabe_lopeace said:

“Earth blessings 🥳Please tell him to drop we hungry as $limes 🙏😭”

Fans and industry peers celebrated A-Reece. Image: rickelledoingthings

A-Reece announces birthday celebrations

Meanwhile, A-Reece is set to celebrate his birthday with his fans. The Meanwhile in Honeydew rapper had his fan excited earlier this year after he announced his upcoming birthday celebration on his social media post.

The upcoming event will be the Mgani hitmaker's first solo show for 2025.

A-Reece shared a picture of the event poster on his Instagram page and captioned it:

"Big 2025! Come celebrate with me on the 29th of March in the city, $limes. get your tickets, the link will be in my bio. I can’t wait to see you."

A-Reece celebrates 1 million views

A-Reece isn't celebrating his birthday only. Briefly News reported that A-Reece celebrated a career milestone after one of his songs reached a million views on YouTube.

The Paradise hitmaker was in disbelief and thanked his fans, affectionately known as The Slimes, for their amazing support. A-Reece also teased new music.

