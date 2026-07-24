Uthando Nes'thembu star Thobile 'MaKhumalo' Khumalo posted a baby photo on Instagram with a rainbow and flowers caption

The post sent fans into a frenzy, with many wondering whether MaKhumalo was hinting at something bigger

Followers urged each other not to spread rumours, while others questioned whether the baby in the photo was even hers

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MaKhumalo has posted some cute baby pictures. Image: thobilek

Source: Instagram

Thobile "MaKhumalo" Khumalo has posted a photo of a baby alongside a caption filled with flowers, hearts and a rainbow emoji. In the comments, Mzansi could not stop talking about it. The cryptic post, shared on Thursday, 23 July 2026, has racked up over 109,000 likes and hundreds of comments, with fans torn between excitement and curiosity.

MaKhumalo is the wife number three of polygamist Musa Mseleku on the popular South African reality show. Her fertility struggles have been well documented on the show and have become a recurring and often painful storyline. Fans were outraged when Musa openly voiced his frustration about her inability to conceive over the years.

MaKhumalo shares baby photo

For many people, captioning a baby image with a rainbow, which can be associated with a rainbow baby born after a pregnancy loss or long struggle to conceive.

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MaKhumalo posted a baby photo with rainbow emojis. Imag: thobilek, musamseleku

Source: Instagram

The caption read simply: "Hello nana 🌸🌸🌸💗🏳️‍🌈🌈" however she did not confirm anything. Yet the combination of the baby image and the rainbow symbol was enough to set speculation spiralling across social media.

Not everyone was ready to celebrate, yet, seeing how they understood her boundaries. Some followers quickly urged restraint, while others raised doubts about whose baby appeared in the photo.

@_katsdiary_ urged caution in the comments: "Please don't start rumours, guys .. let's wait for her to share her news"

@phelady_kay was more sceptical: "Mara, that looks like Sne's baby. Rainbow ya eng? Aiii le lastag maan!"

@enhle_gwams081 added: "This looks like Met, but hey 🩷"

MaKhwela shades Thobile Khumalo?

In a previous report from Briefly News, Samke MaKhwela got trolled online for poking fun at Thobile MaKhumalo via a very cheeky Instagram post.

Musa Mseleku's fifth wife has always been a hot topic in the marriage, especially in Season 9 of Uthando Nes'thembu. Reacting to her post, Mzansi dragged MaKhwela, while some people defended her, seeing how Thobile had previously trolled her in the past.

Source: Briefly News