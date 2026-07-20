Somizi Mhlongo posted a cheeky TikTok video poking fun at Nonhle Thema's claim that she introduced South Africa to Twitter

The TV and radio personality pulled faces and laughed in the clip, seemingly mocking Nonhle Thema

Many fans rushed to Nonhle's defence, arguing she was genuinely the country's biggest celebrity of her era, while questioning Somiz's motives

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Somizi Mhlongo mocks Nonhle Thema’s interview. Image: Somizi, Nonhle_Thema

Source: Instagram

A brazen TikTok clip from Somizi Mhlongo had the internet divided after the veteran entertainer appeared to mock Nonhle Thema's interview on 947 Drive with Thando Thabethe. She made a bold claim that she was the first person to introduce South Africa to Twitter. This ignited a storm online, with people dragging the star.

In the clip shared on Sunday, 19 July 2026, Somizi wore vivid orange-dyed hair, glasses and a beige branded hoodie, and spoke over an audio clip which appears to be part of a segment connected to the 947 drive show. He stares into the camera and pulls exaggerated faces before dissolving into a wide, teeth-baring laugh and tugging playfully at his own hair.

The moment comes across as pure comedy, but it clearly landed differently for fans of the former TV personality. Thema was recognised as an IT girl by some, as she had her own TV show as far back as 2006 and was widely regarded as one of South Africa's biggest celebrities of that decade. Her claim about popularising Twitter in the country references a time when she was at the absolute height of her influence, long before paid partnerships and influencer culture existed.

Watch Somizi's reaction in the TikTok clip:

SA divided by Somizi's video

The clip split the comments section sharply, with many viewers coming to Nonhle's defence rather than laughing along with Somizi. Thando's expressions also caused a stir.

@Natty Nice wrote: "She might be telling the truth because this lady was a very big brand back then. Imagine having your own TV show back in 2006."

@Rainbow added: "Did she lie though? You guys keep forgetting who Nonhle was in her prime"

@gorgeous_cleo🫧 was blunt: "She popularised Twitter, that's a fact"

@ntombi khumalo said: "But Nonhle was the it girl, no lies"

@Songbird put it in a wider context: "All these celebrities are weird because she did all this 20 years ago, with no social media, influencing or even paid partnerships. She was THE IT Girl. Tyla is the closest thing to her when it comes to global presence"

@Luyanda🌸Zinhle weighed in: "She was bigger than big as Bonang Matheba, most girls dreamed of being like her"

Not everyone was impressed with Somizi's humour, though. @roxy.kali said: "Somizi, I have so much respect for you. This was a low blow," while @amandawiththegoodhair0 pointedly noted: "Unathi did say Somizi is a bully"

Somizi Mhlongo poked fun at Nonhle Thema’s interview. Image: nonhle_thema

Source: Getty Images

Nonhle posts throwback of parents

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nonhle Thema remembered her parents on Instagram, namely, Cynthia Shange, who passed away at 76 and her father, Derrick Thema.

Thema's posts showed them in their younger years and a poignant caption which stole hearts.

Source: Briefly News