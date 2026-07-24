South African X users reacted with outrage after a claim circulated that attendees paid R500 to attend Seputla Sebogodi's memorial service

The memorial for the veteran Generations actor, who died on 15 July 2026, was held at the South African State Theatre in Pretoria

A photo of the memorial programme appeared to contradict the R500 claim, with many online calling it engagement farming

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Fans rubbished claims that people paid R500 to attend Seputla Sebogodi's memorial service. Image: seputlasebogodi

Source: Instagram

A claim that mourners were charged R500 to attend veteran South African actor Seputla Sebogodi's memorial service set social media into outrage. A photo circulated on Thursday, 23 July 2026, the same day the event took place, showing the actual charge.

X user @_Bongekile_ shared what she said was information passed on to her, writing: "Someone said they had to pay R500 for Seputla Sebogodi memorial service 😭😭😳😡🙄😭." The post spread quickly among fans who were already grieving the loss of the beloved actor.

Did people pay R500 to attend Seputla's memorial?

Contradicting this claim, a photo of the official memorial programme from Cartel Funeral Home told a different story. The programme listed the event as a memorial service for Seputla Sebogodi (1962–2026), scheduled from 09:00 to 14:00 at the South African State Theatre, with no charge reflected on the ticket itself.

The former Generations star passed away on 15 July 2026 at the age of 63 after complications from diabetes, as confirmed by his family.

Many users pushed back on the original claim after the programme photo circulated, with some accusing @_Bongekile_ of spreading misinformation for attention. Others offered more charitable readings, suggesting the ticketing may have been used to manage crowd sizes rather than to generate income.

Some users joked about the situation when it emerged the ticket appeared to be free, writing "For a free ticket" in response to someone saying the alleged payer had been scammed.

Fans react to R500 ticket claims for Seputla Sebogodi's memorial service. Image: seputla_sebogodi

Source: Twitter

The reactions ranged from sarcastic to sympathetic. Here is what people had to say:

@mkasithapelo wrote: "That's cheap.. Y'all paid thousands to see Bushiri"

@nhanha_nd said: "I think it will go towards his contribution; celebrities must normalise that"

@MsiyanaJokes offered a fuller take: "These tickets are mainly to control the number of people attending, and it's free but first come first serve, ulamba kabi though, engagement farming using people's pain 🤦🏾‍♂️"

@ncateko quipped: "Talk about taking 'paying your last respects' literally."

@DuduNgubane3 reacted: "They scammed that person"

@OkaMpande laughed: "Lmao bamusebenzile. 🤌😂"

Seputla Sebogodi's widow attends memorial

In a previous report from Briefly News, Seputla Sebogodi's memorial service was held at the South African State Theatre in Pretoria on 23 July 2026, and his widow, Machuene Rosina Semenya, attended.

This was during the claim that she was never introduced to them before his death on 15 July 2026.

Source: Briefly News