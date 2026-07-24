Rising Lekompo singer Female June has shared how a mysterious medical condition left her unable to walk, forcing her promising music career onto pause

The Limpopo artist says doctors are still searching for answers as she focuses on recovery

Female June thanked fans for their unwavering support and appealed for financial assistance as mounting medical bills add to her recovery journey

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Lekompo singer Female June opens up about mysterious illness that left her unable to walk. Image: Female June

Source: Instagram

Just months after making waves in the Lekompo music scene, rising singer Female June has found herself fighting a battle she never saw coming. The Limpopo artist, born Mmanoko Francina Seabela, says an unexplained medical condition has left her unable to walk, forcing her to put her fast-growing career on hold while she searches for answers and focuses on healing.

A breakthrough interrupted

In a report by IOL Female June's passion for music began in her childhood in Ga Matlala near Polokwane, where she spent hours singing instead of playing with other children. Inspired by artists such as Makhadzi, Shandesh, Candy Tsa Mandebele and Kharishma, she started recording music in 2020 before eventually releasing her debut single, Chomi Tsaka.

The song quickly gained traction across Limpopo, with radio stations adding it to their playlists and listeners embracing her sound. She believed she had finally found her moment in the spotlight, but her excitement was short-lived.

Listen to her debut song in the Instagram post below:

Health scare changes everything

The publication also stated that the singer revealed that she woke up on the day she was due to record new music with severe pain and swelling in one of her legs. The condition became so serious that she could not stand, leaving her shocked and forcing her to cancel plans for her upcoming release.

Although she sought medical treatment immediately, doctors have not yet determined what caused the sudden swelling. The uncertainty, she admitted, has been one of the hardest parts of her journey as she takes recovery one day at a time.

Holding onto hope

Lekompo star remains hopeful as she focuses on recovery. Image: Female June

Source: Instagram

Female June said stepping away from music has been emotionally and financially draining, especially because she hoped her career would help provide for her family. Instead, she now faces growing medical expenses while waiting for a diagnosis.

Despite the setback, the singer remains optimistic. She thanked fans for standing by her during one of the toughest periods of her life and appealed for any assistance that could help ease her medical burden as she works towards getting back on her feet and returning to the studio.

Lekompo stars unite in heartfelt prayer

Previously Briefly News reported that Lekompo artists gathered for a mass prayer following a string of tragic road accidents that claimed the lives of several musicians and people linked to the genre.

The emotional gathering brought together performers, industry figures and supporters, who prayed for protection, healing and safer journeys as concern grows over the increasing number of fatal crashes affecting the Lekompo music community.

Source: Briefly News