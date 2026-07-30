An X user shared a photo of a man who bore a striking resemblance to R&B star Usher, sending Mzansi into a frenzy

The post was sparked by the viral moment where a fan named Gabrielle was removed from Usher's stage after appearing completely unmoved by his serenade

Gabrielle later revealed she was naturally introverted and had actually come to see Chris Brown, not Usher

A local creator connected a photo of a man who looks like Usher to the viral stage incident involving a fan. Image: @JuvyWicks

Source: Twitter

A photo of a man bearing an uncanny resemblance to American R&B singer Usher swept across South African timelines on 29 July 2026, after X user @JuvyWicks shared it with a joke that had Mzansi completely losing it. The post was tied to the already-viral moment involving a 24-year-old fan named Gabrielle, who was escorted off Usher's concert stage after she sat frozen and visibly unbothered as the singer serenaded her up close.

The lookalike who broke the internet

The awkward exchange left the internet divided, with debates on personal boundaries versus a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Gabrielle later broke her silence on the moment, revealing she had been caught completely off guard. She described herself as naturally introverted and admitted she had not even come to see Usher; she was there for Chris Brown.

The creator added fuel to the fire by sharing a photo of an older-looking man who resembled Usher, joking that he was the version Gabrielle had actually seen on stage.

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See the photo that cracked Mzansi up in the X post below:

Mzansi reacts to Usher's lookalike

The post sent South Africans into an absolute spiral of laughter, with users flooding the comments with their own theories on who the man looked like.

User @mason8815 said:

"Looks like Candyman 🤣"

User @_drewshots wrote:

"It's giving I met Denzel 😂"

User @IAmTalentG shared:

"I'm on the floor 😫."

User @JuvyWicks added:

"Usher baby 😭💀"

User @JuvyWicks also joked:

"He ready to sign the papers 😂."

User @Fenece settled it with:

"That's not Usher; that's Gusher"

3 Briefly News articles about look-alikes

A viral video of a Tswana woman with uncanny resemblance to veteran actress Connie Ferguson left social media users in complete awe over her striking facial features.

A lady from Cape Town had social media users mistaking her for Gogo Maweni after sharing a video of herself at a live concert, singing and having fun.

Springboks rugby star Makazole Mapimpi was photographed alongside a KwaZulu-Natal academic who looks identical to him, sending social media into a frenzy.

Source: Briefly News