Uncle Waffles has shared the inspiration behind her new album Asylum , which is currently Mzansi's new fave album

The DJ reflected on her career, which blew up on social media, saying that even though it hasn't been easy adjusting, she's happy she's doing something she loves

South African music lovers took to the comments section to laud Uncle Waffles' artistry, which has been shown by her Asylum song choices and promotional posters

As Uncle Waffles continues to gain street cred with her music, particularly Asylum, which established her as a skilled artist, not just a media sensation, she shared the inspiration behind the hit album.

Uncle Waffles reflected on her career when she dropped Asylum. Image: @unclewaffles

The Tanzania hitmaker took to Twitter to write a lengthy thread about her journey as a musician recognised locally and globally.

According to ZAlebs, Waffles became famous after a video of her performing the sickest moves while DJing went viral.

People never expected her to break out and have a successful career as her video went viral during the Covid-19 pandemic. The DJ's talent even impressed Canadian rapper Drake.

Uncle Waffles talks growth in the music industry

In a tweet shortly before Asylum dropped on March 31, Waffles penned a tweet opening up about her honest feelings when she saw her career take off.

"Asylum- this project is a representation of how I felt in my mind trying to grasp an industry I was blessed to be thrown in, an artistic portrayal of emotions and feelings, of growth, highs and lows and all the in betweens. It’s been a journey creating something I love (thread)"

Mzansi lauds Uncle Waffles' creativity in Asylum

Even before Asylum, peeps were already going crazy for the poster that Waffles shared. It wasn't different when Waffles reshared it while talking about her journey in the music industry.

@0nke_ said:

"I really love the art direction Uncle Waffles took with this cover and the project. It’s mad creative and I can’t wait to hear it "

@Barce_tsana shared:

"Asylum is gonna be huge man"

@lesegomokg posted:

"The first track sounds like a banger Uncle waffles was in her creativity era when she made asylum."

@hopemasina_sa replied:

"The concept and execution of Asylum is beautiful! I heard Sgubhubandro from an Uncle Waffles set a few weeks ago "

@TheTshegofatso commented:

"The amount of thought and creativity put into Asylum is incredible. ✨ Huge shout out to you Uncle Waffles."

@mabumdluliii also said:

"If this is part 1, imagine what Waffles has in store for part 2 "

@Sbahlengqi added:

"You always hit the spot ❤❤"

