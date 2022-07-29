American actress Viola Davis shared a viral clip of a Cape Town band, Woman2Woman, performing on Expresso

Woman2Woman went viral five years ago, and now Viola Davis brought some more attention to the Beyoncé Irreplaceable cover

The members of Woman2Woman, Felicity Kiran, Anray Amansure and Lauren-Lee Bock, reacted to Viola Davis showing their Beyoncé performance some love

Viola Davis was entertained by the viral video of the South African band, Woman2Woman. The singing trio were a hit when they sang Beyoncé's classic Irreplaceable on South African TV in 2017.

Woman2Woman got an international celeb shoutout when Viola Davis reposted the video as she related to Felicity Kiran's performance. Image/ Getty Images/Pascal Le Segretain / Instagram

A viral video of three women belting Beyoncé's, Irreplaceable resonated with Viola Davis, and she reposted it. The world-renowned actress shared a hilarious caption to go with the video of Woman2Woman's performance.

Capetown band Woman2Woman reacts to Viola Davis

According to TimesLIVE, the members of Woman2Woman did not expect their performance to be noticed by the rich and famous. Viola Davis captioned the performance video saying that she can relate to the lady singing black dress, Felicity Kiran. TimesLIVE reports that Felicity said she felt honoured by Viola Davis and that the group is open to doing a remix with Beyoncé herself.

Lauren-Lee, another member of Woman2Woman, said that she was " pleasantly surprised" to find that Viola Davis had talked about her overnight.

Saffas proud of Woman2Woman's viral Beyoncé cover

South Africans who caught wind of Viola's post were proud to see a South African band getting international recognition. Some even shared details about the way the three women were singing.

@carmelitafox85 commented:

The dialect used in this particular rendition of this song is meant to mimic the Cape Flats in Cape Town, South Africa. #ICYDK "

@mrdanyweisman commented:

"Best thing ever! Turra lef turra lef!"

@iamnilijahdyme

"Never gets old!"

@milisani commented:

"South Africans will forever remain undefeated. I love my people! ❤️"

@justkimhayesk commented:

"They always remind of how much I miss my home country."

