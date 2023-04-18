Makhadzi's humorous tweet about being told to stay outside her friend's house during a family discussion sparked hilarious reactions from fans

Fan's jokes and comments showcased Makhadzi's popularity and ability to connect with her audience through humour

Tweet reflects on life's changes and prompts reflections on relationships and circumstances

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Makhadzi shares a funny childhood experience. Images: @makhadzisa

Source: Twitter

South African singer Makhadzi shared a hilarious story that had South African tweeps falling over with laughter.

Makhadzi posts funny story about her childhood

Makhadzi, known for her various hit tracks such as Ghanama, keeps an active social media presence that often has fans rolling over with her humorous takes. And her recent Twitter post is no exception.

The Tsini Tsini singer said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Today marks exactly 15 years since I went to my friend's house. They told me to stay outside, they want to have family discussion not knowing they were eating."

Fans reacted to the Ghanama singer's Twitter post

The post received laughable reactions from the songbird's fans, who shared urged Makhadzi to boast about her success.

@ke_mpho reacted:

"Continue Makhadzi, this tweet is not complete. "Today I can buy groceries for her and the rest of her family, even her friends and cousins." Go deeper."

@MarumoMashigo posted:

"Dlala my Limpopo queen of bolo house music, go girl with a full trolley of groceries."

@Glow_glou said:

"Lol, yesterday we saw a fight between a guy selling cigarettes and a old man masi buza ne young guy nibangani wathi "wandibetha nge ntonga 2017" people don't forget shame."

@ayobaKG tweeted:

"Make a song about!!!!"

@bob_ezy said:

"So, you decided check them through the window."

@Sideny61854513 posted:

"Nw u can even buy them anything they wanna eat even the table life is something else nw they would give anything to invite u to eat with them"

@philosopher_WN said:

"Definitely, tweet is incomplete vho Makhadzi. We’ll use our imagination."

@B_Portia_Zondo

"You overstayed and to some homes, giving other people's kids food, is a no-no"

Makhadzi's team sheds light on chaos at Zim show following reports that fans attacked Mjolo singer

In a previous article, Briefly News reported Makhadzi shedding light on her concert in Zim.

Makhadzi made headlines over the weekend following reports that she was attacked during a show in Mutare, Zimbabwe.

A video shared on social media by Zimbabwean entertainment blogs showed the moment the star and her team ran from the stage as missiles were being thrown towards the stage.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News