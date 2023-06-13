A schoolgirl from Pretoria asked her teachers to do the amapiano Betha Kick dance challenge

The educators did not hesitate, and several of them rose to the challenge in the TikTok video

Mzansi loved seeing how supportive the school was, and fellow students couldn't believe she got the teachers to agree

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A daring schoolgirl convinced her teachers at Uitsig High in Pretoria to do the Betha Kick TikTok dance challenge. Image: @jessica_radebe

Source: TikTok

A group of teachers from a Pretoria high school nailed the Betha Kick dance challenge after a schoolgirl kindly asked them to participate.

She filmed four educators in the school corridors and classrooms who smashed the amapiano dance moves for her TikTok account.

Uitsig High School girl films teachers doing Betha Kick challenge for TikTok

The learner, who studies at Uitsig High in Centurion, Pretoria, uploaded the funny video to her account @jessica_radebe and at 139.8k views, it is by far her most viewed post.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Watch the video below:

Mzansi claps for Uitsig High teachers doing the amapiano dance

Jessica has received at least 70 comments on the post, some of which are from school learners who couldn't believe she convinced some presumably strict teachers to dance for her.

Read the comments below:

Tumii said:

"Bathong is that Mr.Campo?? He's back?"

Kamogelotshaba claimed one of the teachers was his former classmate:

"Haibo, my former classmate is one of your teachers. So happy for him!"

Nkazi couldn't believe Mr Jones agreed:

"No ways you convinced Jones to do this."

Jessica explained how she got him to do it.

Jessica the creator said:

"Please. I followed him and blocked him from going to class."

masego <3 said it's abuse:

"Y'all are bullying Uitsig teachers."

. was crushing on Mr Jones:

"There's something about Mr Jones."

Ciara jordan kim-fley said Mr Campo killed it:

"Campo is a goat."

Sibusiso Masombuka couldn't believe the female teacher's dress code:

"Lol, this thing of wearing crop tops to work. NO!"

TikTok video of South African teachers' version of Betha Kick entertains Mzansi: "Last teacher is the one"

In a related piece, Briefly News did a story about how another school in Gauteng went that TikTok viral by doing an amapiano challenge.

They did the Betha Kick dance challenge in the video, which was just as hilarious.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News