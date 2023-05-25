A video of school learners demonstrating their Betha kick dance moves has been circulatiing online

In the TikTok video, learners are seen attempting the trendy move with many laughing at themselves

South AFrican netizens were more amused by the private school learners' odd blue and green uniform

Social media users shared a good laugh online when a couple of private school kids decided to show off their Betha kick in a now viral video.

SA peeps were amused by the uniform worn by a group of private school kids. Image: @teylie.xx/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The footage posted on TikTok by @teylie.xx shows the pupils being asked to demonstrate the trending dance move - the Betha Kick.

The learners attempt to pull off the funny move before the camera with many looking shy as they laugh at themselves.

Check out the video below:

Mzansi peeps poke fun at the learners' uniform

While videos of school pupils doing dance challenges are almost always a hit, Mzansi peeps couldn't help but notice the odd uniform worn by the pupils in the clip.

Rocking blue, green and grey uniform some netizens joked that it looked like a Standard Bank or Avbob employee uniform. Bathong, peeps have no chill, LOL.

KeaRsa commented:

"Uniform eis it for Avbob or Standard Bank?‍♂️."

kamo.angela replied:

"I knew the comment section would come for our uniform ."

Kylieeee.m‍♂️ commented:

this uniform is giving stokvel gogo’s

responded:

"Maxhosa private school kid fr."

Motso reacted:

"Don't judge people ."

Judeswife said:

"My faves."

Koketso ❤️ commented:

"Ona looks like @Kananelo_n_ or there's something wrong w mah eyes ."

. wrote:

"The third girl."

stevelacysgirlfriend said:

"I can tell y’all just had your MD."

