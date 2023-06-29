Nadia Nakai has stated who her top two dream collaborations would be, and those are Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Ludacris

Bragga was in an interview recently where she shared what and who keeps her motivated

Nakai mentioned that her supporters, especially the ones who supported her from the beginning, are the people she works hard for

Working with global superstar Beyoncé Knowles-Carter would be a dream come true for Nadia Nakai.

Nadia Nakai looks to fulfil her childhood dream of working with Beyoncé and Ludacris. Image: @nadianakai

Source: Instagram

In a sit-down interview with Factorie Africa for their IT girl global campaign, Nakai reflected on her childhood crush and why she would love to fulfil it.

Nadia's dream of working with Beyoncé and Ludacris

According to SA Hip Hop Mag, Nadia, in the interview, said she would love to work with Beyoncé without stating the obvious reasons.

Her second dream collaborator would be her childhood crush, Ludacris.

"Funny enough, I grew up being so in love with him. I was such a fan of his from childhood, so that would be like the little girl Nadia achievement that I would like to have."

How Nadia picks herself up from a bad day

The rapper spoke about what helps her cope with a bad day, and that would be the people who are closest to her.

"The people who are able to feed my would with positivity and good vibes."

In the clip shared by the platform, Nadia spoke about where she draws inspiration from, which would be from her fans.

AKA's father, Tony Forbes, surprises Nadia for her birthday

During the shoot for the campaign, Nadia got a surprise visit from Tony Forbes, AKA's father, who gave her a cake and sang for her.

She shared a clip from that particular moment.

Fans react to that special moment with Tony Forbes, the father of the late AKA.

@nadianakaifans said:

"Beautiful. Thank you, @factorie_africa and Uncle Tony."

@l_tido said:

"The birthday surprise was precious."

@tshepii_mofokeng97 said:

"Are you joking? Love this."

@belafonte_za said:

"I'm screaming, so precious."

@theeboolew_lew said:

"The papa Tony moment."

Nadia Nakai will be dropping an album this year

Briefly News previously reported that Nadia Nakai had spoken about dropping an album this year.

Nadia's return to the music scene was in AKA's posthumous album Mass Country where she featured on Dangerous.

