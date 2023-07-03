A young lady who opened apartments in ekasi has left people impressed with her milestone

The sis was honoured in a Facebook post by the Kasi Economy page, and received a ton of love online

People loved that the ambitious woman started her own business and created affordable places to live

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A young and hard-working lady who has a good head on her shoulders has wowed people after opening affordable apartments in ekasi.

The sis opened her very own apartments. Image: Kasi Economy.

Source: Facebook

The sis, known has 'Punky' on Facebook, was honoured by the Kasi Economy Facebook page.

The post received over 5000 reactions and many people were proud of the sis for making things happen for herself.

Kasi Economy's caption read:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"She opened her own apartments ko kasi (Hebron). Her name is Punky."

Young lady wows with apartments

The dedicated woman and her business had people in their feels.

Here are some top reactions:

Masingita Baloyi said:

"Great job. I am inspired."

Naome Komane noted:

"Very impressed. You put your kasi on the map."

Len Dlamini shared:

"Well done, dear! This is a wise investment! Thumbs up to you!"

Malesedi Mothobi commented:

"Wow. Now this is insanely amazing. May God continue to bless you. I'm literally lost for words."

Leon Bezuidenhout commented:

"You did a great job. I wish you well with this venture."

Will Maake reacted:

"Keep up the good work! Where are the apartments located?"

Itumeleng Diphoto wrote:

"Great initiative, indeed. Well done, child of the soil."

Proud mom shows off keys to lovely looking home

Meanwhile, in another inspiring home-related story, Briefly News previously wrote about a mommy who impressed people after she posted photos of her new home on social media, with her pics wowing many.

The beautiful sis proudly held the key to her crib and thanked God for her wonderful accomplishment.

Her Facebook post received over 120 comments, with netizens congratulating the proud mother on her accomplishment.

It’s wonderful to see women doing the most and achieving all of their dreams. She is a true inspiration to many young ladies who have strong ambitions and want to achieve greatness one day.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News