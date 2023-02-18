Lynn Forbes made it clear that she does not suspect Don Design of any involvement in AKA's murder

AKA's mother acknowledged Don as her son during her speech at the slain rapper's memorial service

SA people on social media reacted with different opinions after many accused Don of signalling AKA killers to attack

Lynn Forbes acknowledged Don Design in her speech at AKA's memorial service at the Sandton Convention Centre.

Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes' memorial service on Friday 17 was an emotional affair as family, fans and friends gathered to celebrate his impactful life.

Many South Africans watched the proceeding live on TV and they were moved by the closeness of AKA's family and how welcoming they are of his friends.

One of AKA's friends Don Design who was with the Lemonade hitmaker when he was gunned down in Durban attended the memorial service. He showed a brave front even though many social media users linked him to AKA's murder based on the leaked CCTV footage.

Lynn Forbes made her stance clear and said she loves DJ Zinhle, Nadia Nakai and AKA's countless friends no matter what social media says. She then gave Don Design a special shoutout and can be seen in viral clips saying:

"Don Design I love you my son"

Twitter users weigh in on Lynn Forbes expressing her love for Don Design

@nzkngoma said:

"There is a saying that says keep your enemies closer that 'I love you my son' is deeper than the statement."

@cee_yaaa wrote:

"Lynn purposefully and loudly mentioned her love for Don Design, Zinhle and Nadia."

@Amza_5 stated:

"It's Lynn acknowledging Don Design as one of her sons. A mother who sees all her child's friends as her own."

@YolaMedupe posted:

"Don Design being loved by AKA's mom doesn't mean he didn't betray AKA. Lynn is in denial. It's hard to imagine Don would betray AKA like that. Don Design is GUILTY."

@MthabelaMtha3 state

"He doesn't look like a person who lost a friend."

@_reekee commented:

"Don Design I love you my son.There you have it. Case closed."

@Yeezy_Dizzle

"Twitter has decided that Don Design is a suspect, and they are sticking to it!

AKA’s family defends Don Design after Mzansi accused him of being involved in Supa Mega’s “assassination”

Briefly News reported that AKA's family weighed in on the accusations against Supa Mega's DJ, Don Design. Peeps alleged that Don was to blame for the shooting because of the dodgy behaviour he displayed in the CCTV footage.

The Fela in Versace hitmaker left Mzansi and his family heartbroken after he and his former manager Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane were gunned down by unknown men on Durban's Florida Road.

