Popular media personality Mome Mahlangu, who recently went through a divorce from Toll Azz Mo, shared a cryptic message on her Instagram page

She also highlighted the significance of inner peace, noting that it brings tranquillity to one's world rather than worrying about others

Mome's post received an outpouring of support from her social media followers, who praised her for her inspirational and healing journey

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Mome Mahlangu has taken to her social media page to share a post about the importance of inner peace. The popular media personality has been in the media a lot lately after the reports of her divorce.

Mome Mahlangu posted about the importance of inner peace amid divorce. Image: @mrsmome.m

Source: Instagram

Mome Mahlangu living her best life amid divorce

Social media users have been waiting anxiously for Mome Mahlangu's posts amid her divorce from her husband Toll Azz Mo. The fashion designer and reality television star recently headed to her Instagram page to assure her fans that she is living her best life.

Mome shared a picture with a cryptic message about minding one's business. The post read:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"I let people think whatever cause they are not supposed to be in my business anyway."

The star also touched on the importance of having inner peace. She said:

"Inner peace brings you peace to your world, not their world…"

Mome Mahlangu's followers react to her post

Social media are showing Mome all the support she needs during this difficult phase. Many responded to her post by spreading positivity.

@enhlembali said:

"Boom sis!!"

@uyandam wrote:

"Sending you loads of love "

@dr_maweni added:

"❤️❤️ yes honey."

@monyatsislo noted:

"I’m learning a lot from you Sis….❤️❤️❤️"

@dr_makhosazana_dlamini added:

"I love how you inspired my journey to healing ❤️‍."

@neoratsotso said:

"True an I respect u for that,u will tell ur story in your own time an in the meantime u are raising ur kids beautiful."

Toll Azz Mo's fiery outburst on Unfollowed with Thembekile Mrototo raises eyebrows, compared to R. Kelly

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Toll A$$ Mo has hogged the media space for some time now with his controversial reactions and comments. Following his recent split with his estranged wife, Mome, Mo has been on several interviews trying to share his side of the story. However, his recent visit to the Unfollowed set saw him get worked up rather quickly.

In a recent interview with Thembekile Mrototo, Toll A$$ Mo was given a platform to speak on the effects that cancel culture has had on his life and career.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News