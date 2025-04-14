The provincial Department of Roads and Transport facilitated a ceasefire between the Witwatersrand African Taxi Association (WATA) and the Nancefield-Dube West Taxi Association (NANDUWE)

The two associations have been feuding over taxi routes for years, and the feud claimed 59 people this year from taxi violence

The South African National Taxi Council and the National Taxi Alliance sat down with Transport MEC Kedibone-Diale Tlabela to bring an end to taxi violence

JOHANNESBURG —The Gauteng provincial government brokered a ceasefire agreement between the Witwatersrand African Taxi Association (WATA) and the Nancefield-Dube West Taxi Association (NANDUWE) on 11 April 2025. The two warring associations met with Transport MEC, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, and various stakeholders.

Why did WATA and NANDUWE meet?

According to SABC News, NANDUWE and WATA, alongside the South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) and the National Taxi Alliance (NTA) met to find a way to bring an end to the violence in the taxi industries. The conflict between the two warring associations has resulted in many lives lost. This year alone, almost 60 people died as a result.

The chairperson of the portfolio committee on community safety Bandile Masuku called on the associations to abide by the ceasefire and engage in good faith. He also called on commuters and communities to report violence and work with all stakeholders to bring an end to the violence in the transport sector.

South Africans discuss their views

Netizens commenting on SABC News' Facebook post discussed taxi violence.

Tshepo Leon Makhura said:

"Mchunu must intervene. All taxi owners and drivers who have firearms must surrender their firearms until further notice."

Mynderd Palm said:

"Most of the taxis are owned by politicians. It's their pension. This industry is unregulated and out of control."

Sydney Zhukov said:

"How does this even happen in as country with a president, a government, the minister of police, the justice system and functioning laws?"

Section Sixteen Sub Sec One said:

"Maybe we should nationalise the taxi industry."

Yolam Phiri said:

"Remove taxi associations. They cause terrorism. The ministry of transport must take over the industry."

