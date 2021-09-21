"She Is a Winner": Saffas Inspired by Woman's Hustle, Bakes and Sells Scones

One woman's humble hustle of baking scones and then selling them for a living has caught the attention of the online community

Popular Mzansi Twitter user @kulanicool took to sharing a series of pictures showing the unknown woman preparing the baked goods

The tweet received a huge reception as it attracted more than 7 500 likes and close to 1 300 retweets

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Saffas are drawing heaps of inspiration from one woman's humble hustle after she came to the attention of the online community.

Popular Mzansi Twitter user @kulanicool took to sharing a series of pictures showing the unknown woman preparing the baked goods and then taking to the streets to start selling.

Saffas are drawing heaps of inspiration from one woman's humble hustle after she came to the attention of the online community. Image: @kulanicool/ Twitter.

Source: Twitter

The caption read:

"May God bless her hustle."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Not to be taken for granted is the effort that goes into her hustle, which is put on full display as she is pictured mass-producing the scones without any help.

The tweet received a huge reception as it attracted more than 7 500 likes and close to 1 300 retweets.

Humble hustle draws huge praise from Mzansi

Briefly News went down the comments to bring readers the most awe-inspired reactions to the post.

@Kokayina1 shared:

"Scones baked in that type of oven are the ish. Where is she based?"

@PinterkonChivas ventured:

"Where is she selling from? If she makes this much quantity, she can also sell to businesses, mini restaurants, not only individuals."

@Ablackie45 offered:

"She is a winner. Matter of time I guarantee that."

@nlan6564 added:

"How do we support her hustle? Xmas is coming and we will need hampers."

@Mpilonh78180739 wrote:

"May her business grow even better and her wishes come true."

Limpopo woman Sela Matsemela runs delivery business employing 10, SA inspired

In related news, Briefly News recently reported that a Mzansi entrepreneur is leading the way and inspiring others through the magnificent strides she has made in the bread baking business.

The Limpopo-based trailblazer, Sela Matsemela, started her business Ramariz Bakery delivering bread on foot around Sekgakgapeng, a semi-urban rural township north of Mokopane on the N11 road in Waterberg.

Her inspiring story of also delivering using a wheelbarrow and bicycle has caught Mzansi's attention. Matsemela now owns small trucks and employs more than 10 people.

Source: Briefly.co.za