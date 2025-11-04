An increasing number of South Africans under 35 are opting for freelance and contract work

Many young South African professionals are moving away from traditional corporate jobs. Instead, those under 35 are choosing freelance work and flexible contracts. Jessica Tandy, Bizmod cofounder and director, says this change is practical, not rebellious.

Youth unemployment is at 61%

Tandy noted that economic pressures are reshaping career choices. With youth unemployment at 61%, the traditional idea of job security no longer holds for many, prompting young professionals to rethink how they work. Rather than rejecting traditional employment entirely, Gen Z and Millennials are finding ways to carve out careers on their own terms, often connecting with clients locally and internationally through platforms such as Upwork, Fiverr, NoSweat, and Jobox.

Tandy added that this shift extends beyond creative sectors, with finance graduates, IT professionals, and consultants also joining the trend. She said that finance graduates are taking on part-time roles with international fintech startups, IT professionals are managing projects across borders, and consultants are offering specialised services. Tandy stated that as of 2025, South Africa is expected to have around 2 million freelancers, indicating a deeper structural change in the workforce rather than a passing trend.

She explained that the shift comes with challenges. Contract work provides flexibility but often lacks benefits like medical aid, retirement contributions, or a steady income. These are hard realities for a 26-year-old renting their first apartment or a 40-something forced to pivot after retrenchment. Tandy added that older professionals may also struggle with digital-first platforms and building an online presence, skills that younger workers tend to navigate more easily.

She said that while conventional employment offers stability and formal training, many younger workers find the corporate pace and politics misaligned with their goals. She noted that exclusionary environments, particularly for black women, are encouraging a shift toward self-directed, more inclusive career paths.

The Bizmod director explained that this shift doesn’t signal the end of corporate South Africa, but rather a recalibration. She said that contracting has moved from a side hustle to a main income for many, driven by control for some and survival for others. Tandy noted that the future of work will be fluid, purpose-driven, and self-directed, and businesses should focus on providing access and opportunities for people to thrive rather than debating which path is better.

