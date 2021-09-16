Limpopo Woman Sela Matsemela Runs Delivery Business Employing 10, SA Inspired

A Mzansi entrepreneur is leading the way and inspiring others through her efforts in the bread-baking business

Sela Matsemela started her business, Ramariz Bakery, delivering bread on foot and later using a wheelbarrow and bicycle

Matsemela, from Sekgakgapeng near Mokopane, now owns small trucks and employs more than 10 people

The Limpopo-based trailblazer, Sela Matsemela, started her business Ramariz Bakery delivering bread on foot around Sekgakgapeng, a semi-urban rural township north of Mokopane on the N11 road in Waterberg.

A Mzansi entrepreneur is leading the way and inspiring others through her efforts in the bread-baking business. Image: @Sela Matsemela/ Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Her inspiring story of also delivering using a wheelbarrow and bicycle has caught Mzansi's attention. Matsemela now owns small trucks and employs more than 10 people.

Mzansi full of praise as Limpopo entrepreneur shines

A picture post published by Briefly News on Facebook garnered a massive reception, attracting more than 5 000 positive reactions and nearly 300 comments and shares.

@Bobby Tlali said:

"Hard work and patience pay. No manna from heaven."

@Ramasela Julia wrote:

"Keep it up. We are so proud of you Sela Matsemela."

@Sesi Kawi added:

"Hard work pays in the end, and now you're feeding more than 10 families. God bless your hustle, dear."

@Lesego Mosito reacted:

"May God protect you and your business from evil people who will try to destroy your business, Amen!!"

@Jeneral Mthombeni shared:

"These are South African heroes."

@Vuyo Ndlebe offered:

"These are the stories we need to create."

@Emmanuel Mavhiya mentioned:

"Keep up the good work. Thumbs up

