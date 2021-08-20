Mother Daughter Duo Grow Recycling Business From 5 to 60 People, Saffas React

A mother and her daughter are setting the trend as successful entrepreneurs in a competitive recycling space in South Africa

Anna Hartebeest and Harriet Matjila are credited with growing their recycling business, Makhabisi Recycling, from just five employees to 60

South Africans have taken to social media to toast the mother and daughter, whose Boksburg-based recycling business continues to thrive

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South Africans have taken to social media to toast a mother-daughter duo credited with growing their recycling business, Makhabisi Recycling, from just five employees to a staggering 60.

According to @KasiEconomy, Anna Hartebeest and Harriet Matjila have made significant strides not only to create decent jobs at their 100 per cent black female-owned company but to ensure the environment is clean.

A mother-daughter recycling duo has been credited with growing their business from just five employees to a staggering 60 employees. Image: @KasiEconomy/ Twitter, PETCO SA.

Source: UGC

The pair received due recognition as they were awarded the PET-trepreneur award at the annual PETCO Awards in 2019.

The awards recognise enterprising individuals and organisations across South Africa rethinking the recyclability of packaging.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

60 employees ensure tonnes of bottles get recycled

Hartebeest and Matjila have been applauded for educating and uplifting their community of Boksburg.

The business was founded in 2007 and has been reducing landfills while creating revenue streams among waste reclaimers and SMMEs.

The thriving business, with the help of 34 women and 26 men, on average, sorts and grinds about 200 tonnes of plastic preforms and 60 tonnes of sorting bales every month.

Makhabisi collects 18 to 20 tonnes of polythene terephthalate (PET) bottles every month.

Inspired Saffas sing mother-daughter pair's praises

Briefly News sort through a ton of social media reactions as cheers rang loud for the mother-daughter pair.

Peter Ndou commented:

"Recycling needs hard work but it pays especially when one got machinery."

Lethabo Trimvy Lee Thabo said:

"One of my sisters from another mother bought herself a huge double cab bakkie from this business."

Shushu Rams wrote:

"How did you do it, please? I need advice [on how] you recycle? Please, connect my son in law."

Jerry Koso noted:

"Mother and daughter, papa o kae? This is a family business. Wish them well and employ more."

Man starts new hustle from another

In a recent inspirational news story, Briefly News reported that one proud Mzansi entrepreneur is sending a clear message of either going big or going home as he celebrates a huge milestone.

The hustler, @ZamaniBheng took to his Twitter account to announce he is embarking on his latest venture. This is thanks to the sweet fruits he has reaped through his efforts in another business.

The tweet read:

"I used to walk long distances to deliver. I still remember those extremely bad weather days I had to go through. This year, on my birthday, I bought this bike. I'm now venturing into [the] delivery business."

Source: Briefly.co.za