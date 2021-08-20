A business-focused Mzansi man is celebrating starting a new hustle from an already running one

Taking to his Twitter account, @ZamaniBheng announced he is starting a delivery business after buying new a bike, thanks to his hustle as a watch merchant paying off so well

The tweet garnered 14 likes, with several social media users applauding @ZamaniBheng for his drive and ambition

It's either you go big or go home, and that is the message one proud Mzansi entrepreneur is sending out as he celebrates a huge milestone.

The hustler, @ZamaniBheng took to his Twitter account to announce he is embarking on his latest venture. This is thanks to the sweet fruits he has reaped through his efforts in another business.

The tweet read:

"I used to walk long distances to deliver. I still remember those extremely bad weather days I had to go through. This year, on my birthday, I bought this bike. I'm now venturing into [the] delivery business."

A serial entrepreneur with varied interests

In his bio, @ZamaniBheng describes himself as a serial village entrepreneur interested in building brands and businesses.

In addition to being the CEO of Amabhengu, an online retail company, the business-tuned fellow makes it as the owner of AmaBhengu Fashion. The latter is the watch business he credits for propelling him towards his newest venture.

The tweet garnered 14 likes, with several social media users applauding @ZamaniBheng for his drive and ambition.

@mbingirisenga said:

"Big up."

@Gcinamanyisazu1 added:

"All the best king."

Meet the Infomation Systems student who started his own carpentry business at 22

In another inspirational news story, Briefly News reported that a young man from Bloemfontein in the Free State is making the right moves, and Mzansi cannot help but stan the trailblazer.

The Computer Information Systems (CIS) student is a self-taught carpenter and is leading as a trendsetter of note as he takes full charge of his future.

Thabang Shinners, 22, started his carpentry business in 2020 after seeing an opportunity to exploit a gap in the market.

In his words, many people were working and studying at home because of the restrictions around Covid-19. More incredibly, he learnt everything he knows over YouTube.

A post of his efforts on the Briefly News Facebook page attracted nearly 200 positive reactions as others in Mzansi stan the young king.

The post read in part:

"Hard work and dedication always pay off. He is a true example of the fact that you can do anything you put your mind to."

Source: Briefly.co.za